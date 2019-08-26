Arrest made in stabbing death of Paso Robles man, sheriff announces

How police use DNA ‘familial searches’ to probe murders Investigators are using DNA analysis and basic genealogy to find relatives of potential suspects, in the hope that these “familial searches” will crack cold cases. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Investigators are using DNA analysis and basic genealogy to find relatives of potential suspects, in the hope that these “familial searches” will crack cold cases.

A suspect has been arrested in the stabbing death of a rural Paso Robles man, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday morning.

Fausto Ortega Maldonado, 28, of Paso Robles was arrested Aug. 23 on suspicion of murdering 20-year-old Primitivo Pacheco Ortega, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Ortega Maldonado was already being held at the San Luis Obispo County Jail on suspicion of an unrelated crime when he was arrested, officials said. He is being held without bail, according to jail records.

On July 7, Pacheco Ortega, a migrant farm worker, was found dead with “multiple stab wounds” off Estrella Road near Hog Canyon, the Sheriff’s Office said. He did not have any identification on him when he was found, and detectives identified him through fingerprints, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The Sheriff’s Office later announced authorities were investigating his death as a homicide.

“This was an extremely difficult case to solve,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. “Over the last seven weeks, detectives spent many hours working this case and through extensive followup, interviews and forensic analysis, detectives were about to make an arrest.”

The homicide was not gang-related, the Sheriff’s Office said, and was not connected to the April shooting death of Daniel Fuentes Sr. in Oceano.

Last week, the Sheriff’s Office announced that Nathaniel Alexander Jara, 21, of Avila Beach and brothers Gabriel Luis Garay, 21, and Robert Joseph Garay, 28, had been arrested on suspicion of killing Fuentes.