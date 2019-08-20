Local
Restaurant inspection reports in July: The cleanest and dirtiest kitchens in SLO County
Nearly all of the restaurants that the San Luis Obispo ounty Public Health department inspected in July were found to be violating a health code — but some violations may be more concerning than others.
Health inspectors regularly find violations — from mildew in the ice machine to raw meat stored in a warm refrigerator — when they conduct surprise visits at food facilities.
Each month, The Tribune analyzes the data produced from the inspector reports to create a list of cafes, diners, ice cream parlors and more that scored the highest and the lowest in the previous month.
The scores for restaurants inspected in July ranged from 84.5 all the way to 100, with no violations. Read below to find out which kitchens were the most egregious, and which received a perfect score.
Lowest rated restaurants
Margie’s Diner of Paso Robles, 1135 24th St., Paso Robles
Points lost: 15.5
Notes: Inspectors found multiple repeat violations. Several lights out in the kitchen. Food debris accumulation behind storage bins. Uncovered bucket of pickles in storage. Broken pump dispenser in an employee restroom (fixed during inspection).
La Bellasera Hotel & Suites, 206 Alexa Court, Paso Robles
Points lost: 15.5
Notes: Inspectors observed multiple repeat violations. Refrigeration drawers containing raw meats too warm. No soap or paper towels at the bar hand sink (corrected during inspection). Accumulation of grime underneath bar wash area.
Rancho Nipomo Deli & BBQ, 108 Cuyama Lane, Nipomo
Points lost: 15.5
Notes: Inspectors observed multiple repeat violations. Hand sink at cooking line has no hot water. Mildew and food debris in ice machine and can opener. Major leak with standing water on floor of kitchen.
These restaurants also received scores below 90 due to violations.
- Allegretto, 2700 Buena Vista Drive, Paso Robles. Points lost: 14.5
Cool Hand Luke’s, 1111 Riverside Ave., Paso Robles. Points lost: 14.5
- The Grill Hut, 850 Quintana Road, Morro Bay. Points lost: 14
- Las Cazuelas Restaurant, 131 W. Dana St., Suite A, Nipomo. Points lost: 11.5
- Olde Port Inn, 3993 Avila Beach Drive, Avila Beach. Points lost: 13
- Paso Robles Swim & Tennis Club, 2975 Union Road, Paso Robles. Points lost: 12.5
Highest rated restaurants
These restaurants received a score of 100 with no violations.
- Ada’s Fish House, 558 Price St., Pismo Beach (opening inspection)
Best Western San Marcos Inn, 250 Pacific, Morro Bay
Blaze Pizza, 892 Foothill Blvd., San Luis Obispo
- Burger Village, 698 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo (opening inspection)
- Delicias De Mi Tierra, 235 W Tefft St., Nipomo
Fuego, 1187 W Grand Ave., Grover Beach
Habaneros Mexican Restaurant, 555 12th St., Paso Robles
- Lolo’s of Morro Bay, 2848 Main St., Morro Bay
- Los Osos Fitness, 1078 Los Ososo Valley Road, Los Osos
- Slim Dilly Dogs, 301 Cypress St., Pismo Beach
These restaurants received a score of 99 or 99.5 with minimal violations.
Blaze Pizza, 1150 W. Branch St., Arroyo Grande
Cambria Cafe, 2282 Main St., Cambria
Dolly’s Donuts, 1095 Kennedy Way, Morro Bay
- DK Donuts, 8550 El Camino Real, Suite A, Atascadero
Five Guys Burgers and Fries, 1229 E. Grand Ave. Suite 103, Arroyo Grande
Foster’s Old Fashion, 801 Piney Way, Morro Bay
Halfway Station, 15050 Morro Road, Atascadero
JBJ’s Round Up, 815 Main St., Cambria
La Casita, 1572 W Grand Ave., Grover Beach
Legends at the Circle Inn, 899 Main St., Morro Bay
Mojo’s Village Bean, 2320 Main St., Cambria
Nautical Bean Espresso Cafe, 11560 Los Ososo Valley Road, Suite 150, San Luis Obispo
Sebastian’s General Store/Cafe, 442 San Simeon Road, San Simeon
Sweet Pea Bakery, 1200 E Grand Ave., Suite 102, Arroyo Grande
Tognazzini’s Dockside Restaurant, 1245 Embarcadero, Morro Bay
Wind’s, 845 Embarcadero, Suite I, Morro Bay
