Restaurant inspection reports in July: The cleanest and dirtiest kitchens in SLO County

How to find out if a restaurant is rated safe and clean in SLO County San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department created EatSafeSLO.org so residents and visitors can see recent inspection reports. Here's how to search restaurants, grocery stores and school cafeterias. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department created EatSafeSLO.org so residents and visitors can see recent inspection reports. Here's how to search restaurants, grocery stores and school cafeterias.

Nearly all of the restaurants that the San Luis Obispo ounty Public Health department inspected in July were found to be violating a health code — but some violations may be more concerning than others.

Health inspectors regularly find violations — from mildew in the ice machine to raw meat stored in a warm refrigerator — when they conduct surprise visits at food facilities.

Each month, The Tribune analyzes the data produced from the inspector reports to create a list of cafes, diners, ice cream parlors and more that scored the highest and the lowest in the previous month.

The scores for restaurants inspected in July ranged from 84.5 all the way to 100, with no violations. Read below to find out which kitchens were the most egregious, and which received a perfect score.

Lowest rated restaurants

Margie’s Diner of Paso Robles, 1135 24th St., Paso Robles

Points lost: 15.5

Notes: Inspectors found multiple repeat violations. Several lights out in the kitchen. Food debris accumulation behind storage bins. Uncovered bucket of pickles in storage. Broken pump dispenser in an employee restroom (fixed during inspection).

La Bellasera Hotel & Suites, 206 Alexa Court, Paso Robles

Points lost: 15.5

Notes: Inspectors observed multiple repeat violations. Refrigeration drawers containing raw meats too warm. No soap or paper towels at the bar hand sink (corrected during inspection). Accumulation of grime underneath bar wash area.

Rancho Nipomo Deli & BBQ, 108 Cuyama Lane, Nipomo

Points lost: 15.5

Notes: Inspectors observed multiple repeat violations. Hand sink at cooking line has no hot water. Mildew and food debris in ice machine and can opener. Major leak with standing water on floor of kitchen.

These restaurants also received scores below 90 due to violations.

Allegretto , 2700 Buena Vista Drive, Paso Robles. Points lost: 14.5





, 2700 Buena Vista Drive, Paso Robles. Points lost: 14.5 Cool Hand Luke’s , 1111 Riverside Ave., Paso Robles. Points lost: 14.5

The Grill Hut , 850 Quintana Road, Morro Bay. Points lost: 14

, 850 Quintana Road, Morro Bay. Points lost: 14 Las Cazuelas Restaurant , 131 W. Dana St., Suite A, Nipomo. Points lost: 11.5

, 131 W. Dana St., Suite A, Nipomo. Points lost: 11.5 Olde Port Inn , 3993 Avila Beach Drive, Avila Beach. Points lost: 13

, 3993 Avila Beach Drive, Avila Beach. Points lost: 13 Paso Robles Swim & Tennis Club, 2975 Union Road, Paso Robles. Points lost: 12.5

Highest rated restaurants

These restaurants received a score of 100 with no violations.

Ada’s Fish House , 558 Price St., Pismo Beach (opening inspection)





, 558 Price St., Pismo Beach (opening inspection) Best Western San Marcos Inn , 250 Pacific, Morro Bay

Blaze Pizza , 892 Foothill Blvd., San Luis Obispo

Burger Village , 698 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo (opening inspection)

, 698 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo (opening inspection) Delicias De Mi Tierra , 235 W Tefft St., Nipomo

, 235 W Tefft St., Nipomo Fuego , 1187 W Grand Ave., Grover Beach

Habaneros Mexican Restaurant , 555 12th St., Paso Robles

Lolo’s of Morro Bay , 2848 Main St., Morro Bay

, 2848 Main St., Morro Bay Los Osos Fitness , 1078 Los Ososo Valley Road, Los Osos

, 1078 Los Ososo Valley Road, Los Osos Slim Dilly Dogs, 301 Cypress St., Pismo Beach

These restaurants received a score of 99 or 99.5 with minimal violations.