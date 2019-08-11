Fire closes part of Highway 101 in Paso Robles

Here’s what to do when you hear a siren The crews at Modesto Fire Station No. 5 responded to 4,200 calls last year. Whether it be a fire engine, a police officer or an ambulance, if its lights and sirens are on, here are the basics for yielding to emergency vehicles. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The crews at Modesto Fire Station No. 5 responded to 4,200 calls last year. Whether it be a fire engine, a police officer or an ambulance, if its lights and sirens are on, here are the basics for yielding to emergency vehicles.

The second lane of northbound Highway 101 through Paso Robles will be shut down for at least an hour Sunday as firefighters fight a nearby grass fire, according to the CHP.

The vegetation fire was reported just after 2:30 p.m. under the Niblick Road bridge, the CHP said. The size of the fire has not been reported as of 3:15 p.m..

Traffic is expected to be slowed. The CHP received reports of wrong-way drivers around 2:45 p.m., the agency said.

A vegetation fire in the Salinas Riverbed forced the bridge to close in June.

