Fire closes part of Highway 101 in Paso Robles

The second lane of northbound Highway 101 through Paso Robles will be shut down for at least an hour Sunday as firefighters fight a nearby grass fire, according to the CHP.
The vegetation fire was reported just after 2:30 p.m. under the Niblick Road bridge, the CHP said. The size of the fire has not been reported as of 3:15 p.m..
Traffic is expected to be slowed. The CHP received reports of wrong-way drivers around 2:45 p.m., the agency said.
Monica Vaughan reports on health, Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo County, oil and wildlife at The Tribune. She previously covered crime and justice in the Sacramento Valley, is a graduate of the University of Oregon journalism school and is a sixth-generation Californian. Have an idea for a story? Email: mvaughan@thetribunenews.com
