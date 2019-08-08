AMBER ALERT: Paso police searching for mom who allegedly took 4-year-old from preschool

Amber, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts are used by local law enforcement to notify the public that someone has gone missing. Here’s what you need to know about what each color code means. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts are used by local law enforcement to notify the public that someone has gone missing. Here’s what you need to know about what each color code means.

Police are searching for a woman and her 4-year-old son after she allegedly kidnapped him from preschool on Thursday.

According to a Paso Robles Police Department news release, Ami Magana, 47, took her biological son from the Rainbow Bright Christian Learning Center without the permission of staff sometime before 3:30 p.m.

Magana has no custodial rights to her son and resides in Arkansas, according to the release.

The boy, named Benz, is 3 foot, 2 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray cotton shirt and camouflage shorts with black Nike shoes.

They were last seen in a 2019 white Nissan Sentra with a license place of 8HZZ682.

Magana was last know to be traveling south from Paso Robles possibly on the way to Victorville, according to police.

Paso police are issuing a statewide Amber Alert to locate the missing child.

This is the second Amber Alert issued for a child missing from Paso Robles this year.

In July a woman allegedly kidnapped her 1-year-old child at knifepoint from a Paso Robles park; CHP did not send out an Amber Alert until five hours after he was allegedly taken.