AMBER ALERT: Paso police searching for mom who allegedly took 4-year-old from preschool
Police are searching for a woman and her 4-year-old son after she allegedly kidnapped him from preschool on Thursday.
According to a Paso Robles Police Department news release, Ami Magana, 47, took her biological son from the Rainbow Bright Christian Learning Center without the permission of staff sometime before 3:30 p.m.
Magana has no custodial rights to her son and resides in Arkansas, according to the release.
The boy, named Benz, is 3 foot, 2 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray cotton shirt and camouflage shorts with black Nike shoes.
They were last seen in a 2019 white Nissan Sentra with a license place of 8HZZ682.
Magana was last know to be traveling south from Paso Robles possibly on the way to Victorville, according to police.
Paso police are issuing a statewide Amber Alert to locate the missing child.
This is the second Amber Alert issued for a child missing from Paso Robles this year.
In July a woman allegedly kidnapped her 1-year-old child at knifepoint from a Paso Robles park; CHP did not send out an Amber Alert until five hours after he was allegedly taken.
