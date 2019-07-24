Do you recognize this man? Atascadero police look for man who stole from veterans memorial

Veterans honored in Atascadero with help from the Brits Community members gathered in Atascadero on Sunday for the annual Veterans Day ceremony and barbecue. Special guests at the event included members of the British Army’s 32nd Regiment Royal Artillery, who are currently training at Camp Roberts. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Community members gathered in Atascadero on Sunday for the annual Veterans Day ceremony and barbecue. Special guests at the event included members of the British Army’s 32nd Regiment Royal Artillery, who are currently training at Camp Roberts.

Atascadero police are looking for a man they say stole an urn from the Faces of Freedom Veterans Memorial in Atascadero.

According to an Atascadero Police Department news release, a Faces of Freedom representative found that someone had stolen a flower urn from the memorial on July 7.

The urn and flowers had been placed on the ground below the Global War on Terror plaque.

On Wednesday, police released photos of a possible suspect: a man dressed in a black baseball hat, gray shorts, black sneakers and striped blue, black and gray hoodie.

Anyone who can identify the man is asked to contact the Atascadero Police Department at 805-461-5051.