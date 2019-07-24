SLO County man gets maximum sentence for shooting girlfriend in the neck with a rifle

How to tell if you’re in an abusive relationship Here are some signs you may be in an abusive relationship, according to The National Domestic Violence Hotline. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are some signs you may be in an abusive relationship, according to The National Domestic Violence Hotline.

San Miguel resident Jim Pinedo will serve up to life in prison for shooting his girlfriend in the neck with a .22-caliber rifle.

In November, a San Luis Obispo County jury found Pinedo, 38, guilty of seven felony counts, including violations of attempted murder, assault with a firearm, inflicting corporal injury to an intimate partner and threatening and dissuading a witness, according to a news release from the District Attorney’s Office.

The jury also found that Pinedo personally discharged a gun and inflicted great bodily injury, the release said.

Pinedo was sentenced Wednesday in San Luis Obispo Superior Court to 14 years, plus 25 years to life in prison, the release said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The sentence, which is the maximum under the law, was imposed by Judge Jacqueline Duffy, according to the release.

“Today’s sentence is a significant victory for all victims of domestic violence,” District Attorney Dan Dow said in the release. “It tells other victims that the criminal justice system can step in and help them even when they are unable to help themselves.”

The charges stem from an incident in October 2017. A female victim, who Pinedo was dating at the time, arrived at Twin Cities Community Hospital in Templeton with a gunshot wound to her neck, according to the release.

While being treated at the hospital, the victim identified Pinedo as the individual who shot her, the release said.

The victim and Pinedo had been in a dating relationship for about 18 months at the time, with a history of domestic violence, according to the release.

Prior to the trial, the victim changed her statement about the shooting to favor Pinedo and ultimately refused to testify at the jury trial, according to the release.

According to previous Tribune coverage, while the guilty verdicts were read at the trial in November, the victim sat quietly sobbing in the front row, her head in her hands.