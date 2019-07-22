Local
Two-alarm fire burning in Salinas riverbed near Highway 46
SLO County is bracing for wildfire — and workers are clearing an evacuation path
This story will be updated as more details become available.
Firefighters are responding to a blaze burning in the Salinas riverbed on Monday evening.
According to emergency scanner chatter, a one-to-two acre fire broke out around 6 p.m. off Highway 46 East near the Highway 101 ramp.
First responders were calling for additional resources to fight the two-alarm fire as of 6:10 p.m. Cal Fire is assisting Paso Robles Fire, the agency said in a tweet Monday evening.
The fire comes roughly a week after the Paso Robles City Council voted to spend $300,000 to clean up the Salinas riverbed because it posed a serious fire hazard for the city.
