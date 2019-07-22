Two-alarm fire burning in Salinas riverbed near Highway 46

SLO County is bracing for wildfire — and workers are clearing an evacuation path Workers remove vegetation along the side of Cambria Pines Road in Cambria as part of a Cal Fire's wildfire management program. The program in SLO County is paid for through funds from PG&E Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Workers remove vegetation along the side of Cambria Pines Road in Cambria as part of a Cal Fire's wildfire management program. The program in SLO County is paid for through funds from PG&E

This story will be updated as more details become available.

Firefighters are responding to a blaze burning in the Salinas riverbed on Monday evening.

According to emergency scanner chatter, a one-to-two acre fire broke out around 6 p.m. off Highway 46 East near the Highway 101 ramp.

First responders were calling for additional resources to fight the two-alarm fire as of 6:10 p.m. Cal Fire is assisting Paso Robles Fire, the agency said in a tweet Monday evening.

Assisting #pasoroblesfire with a vegetation fire in the riverbed hwy46 x hwy101 near the water treatment plant #riveric pic.twitter.com/5hcY9HMDoB — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) July 23, 2019

The fire comes roughly a week after the Paso Robles City Council voted to spend $300,000 to clean up the Salinas riverbed because it posed a serious fire hazard for the city.