Two-alarm fire burning in Salinas riverbed near Highway 46

Workers remove vegetation along the side of Cambria Pines Road in Cambria as part of a Cal Fire's wildfire management program. The program in SLO County is paid for through funds from PG&E By
This story will be updated as more details become available.

Firefighters are responding to a blaze burning in the Salinas riverbed on Monday evening.

According to emergency scanner chatter, a one-to-two acre fire broke out around 6 p.m. off Highway 46 East near the Highway 101 ramp.

First responders were calling for additional resources to fight the two-alarm fire as of 6:10 p.m. Cal Fire is assisting Paso Robles Fire, the agency said in a tweet Monday evening.

The fire comes roughly a week after the Paso Robles City Council voted to spend $300,000 to clean up the Salinas riverbed because it posed a serious fire hazard for the city.

