Temperatures in Paso will hit triple digits this week as heat hits SLO County

Watch swimmers beat the heat at Ravine Water Park in Paso Robles Paso Robles, California, hit triple-digit temperatures Saturday for the first time since June. Locals and tourists sought relief from the hot weather at water parks and beaches across SLO County.

Temperatures are heating up again throughout the county and should pass triple digits in Paso Robles on Tuesday, according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.

The high temperature in Paso Robles will be 101 degrees on Tuesday — and temperatures are expected to stay above the century mark through at least Sunday.

“For the (California) Mid-State Fair, you expect to get 100-degree temperatures,” Lindsey said. “It would be strange not to get those.”

The hottest day could be Saturday, when the high temperature in Paso Robles is forecast to reach 104 degrees, Lindsey said.

Temperatures will heat up elsewhere too: San Luis Obispo will see highs get up to the low to mid 80s during the week, Lindsey said.

The National Weather Service has cautioned that an extended heat wave in the Southern California region will last through next weekend. The heat wave will bring elevated fire danger and temperatures as high as 105 degrees.

The agency cautioned that the long duration of the heat wave, as well as the influx of monsoonal moisture, “could add to heat risk impacts.”

In San Luis Obispo County, “It won’t be as extreme as other places,” Lindsey said. “Certainly we’re not going to break any records but still, triple digit temperatures are hot.”

When the weather gets warm, the potential for heat-related illness gets stronger, especially for the elderly, infants, outdoor workers, the homeless and anyone participating in outside activities, according to the National Weather Service.

People should take precautionary measures such as drinking plenty of water, wearing lightweight, light-colored clothes and staying out of the midday sun if possible, the agency said.

Additionally, the National Weather Service urged people to check on elderly friends and neighbors, provide shade and water for livestock and pets, and not to leave any person or animal in a parked vehicle.

Looking ahead, warm weather inland could last through the end of July, with “no immediate signs of extreme heat seen at this time,” Lindsey said.

And in early August, San Luis Obispo County could see rain — though Lindsey cautioned he’s looking at long-range forecast models which are subject to change.