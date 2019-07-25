1 killed in crash off Hwy. 101 and Spring Street in Paso Robles

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

One person died Wednesday night following a single-vehicle crash on northbound Highway 101 south of the Spring Street off ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at about 9:10 p.m., when a vehicle drove off the highway and onto the railroad tracks, according to CHP Sgt. Tim Neumann.

The sole person in the vehicle was ejected because they weren’t wearing their seatbelt, Neumann said.

Additional information was not immediately available.

It’s the second fatal crash to happen in that area recently: on July 15, a Good Samaritan was killed and another seriously injured as they tried to help someone involved in a wrong-way crash on northbound Highway 101 near Spring Street.

The driver who caused the wrong-way crash fled the scene and was found dead in the Salinas riverbed last week.