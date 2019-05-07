Vandenberg Air Force Base is launching a missile this week. Yes, another one

Watch a Minuteman III missile launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base Vandenberg Air Force Base launched an unarmed Minuteman III missile from Lompoc, California on Tuesday, February 5, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Vandenberg Air Force Base launched an unarmed Minuteman III missile from Lompoc, California on Tuesday, February 5, 2019.

Did you miss your chance to watch the test missile launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base last week? Well, lucky you — you’re getting another chance this week.

Vandenberg just announced it will conduct another Minuteman III intercontinental missile test this week on Thursday, between 12:39 a.m. and 6:39 a.m.

This is the second missile launch so far this month, and the fourth this year.

The Air Force base, located near Lompoc, conducted a “milestone” missile defense test in March in which the U.S. Missile Defense Agency fired interceptor missiles from it to hit an unarmed ICBM. The test was meant to practice how well the U.S. military could respond in the event of a missile being shot from another country like North Korea or Iran.

Missile launches are typically visible from much of the Central Coast, including San Luis Obispo County.

The test launch checks the effectiveness and accuracy of the nation’s defense systems, according to a Vandenberg news release.