Vandenberg will launch another test missile this week — here’s when

Watch a Minuteman III missile launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base Vandenberg Air Force Base launched an unarmed Minuteman III missile from Lompoc, California on Tuesday, February 5, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Vandenberg Air Force Base launched an unarmed Minuteman III missile from Lompoc, California on Tuesday, February 5, 2019.

We’re getting another missile test this week, Central Coast.

Vandenberg Air Force Base will conduct a test of an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile on Wednesday, according to a news release Monday.

The launch is scheduled for between 1:16 a.m. and 7:16 a.m. Wednesday.

Missile launches are typically visible from much of the Central Coast, including San Luis Obispo County.

The test launch checks the effectiveness and accuracy of the nation’s defense systems, according to the release.

The Air Force base, located near Lompoc, conducted a“milestone” missile defense test in March in which the U.S. Missile Defense Agency fired interceptor missiles from it to hit an unarmed ICBM.

The test was meant to practice how well the U.S. military could respond in the event of a missile being shot from another country like North Korea or Iran.