Stunning video captures early-morning missile launch from Vandenberg

An unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base early Wednesday morning, according to Air Force officials.

The launch happened at 2:42 a.m., officials said. It was initially scheduled for between 1:16 a.m. and 7:16 a.m. Wednesday.

The test launch checks the effectiveness and accuracy of the nation’s defense systems, according to a news release.

The Air Force base, located near Lompoc, conducted a“milestone” missile defense test in March in which the U.S. Missile Defense Agency fired interceptor missiles from it to hit an unarmed ICBM.

The test was meant to practice how well the U.S. military could respond in the event of a missile being shot from another country like North Korea or Iran.



