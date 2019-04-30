Another delay? SpaceX pushes back next rocket launch at Vandenberg

Watch SpaceX launch Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Air Force Base See time lapse video showing the SpaceX rocket launch from Vandenberg as an airplane lands at San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK See time lapse video showing the SpaceX rocket launch from Vandenberg as an airplane lands at San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport.

Heading to Lompoc to view the next rocket launch? You’ll need to change your plans.





SpaceX was expected to launch a series of satellites for the Canadian Space Agency from Vandenberg Air Force Base sometime between May 16 and 22, but that launch has since been delayed to later in the month.

Canadian Space Agency spokeswoman Audrey Barbier told The Tribune on Tuesday that the next launch will likely not take place until the end of May or early June.

“The exact launch date is to be determined,” she said.

According to the CSA, SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket is expected to carry three radar-based, earth-imaging satellites into orbit for the country’s RadarSat Constellation program.

The satellites will be used for maritime surveillance, disaster management and ecosystem monitoring, according to the CSA website.

The mission has faced numerous delays: it was originally slated for sometime in February, and then again in March, before being delayed again to May.

This is separate for the planned missile test on Wednesday — that launch is to test the nation’s weapons systems, using an unarmed Minuteman III missile.

