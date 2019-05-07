Suspect in mass shooting at Oceano Dunes charged with attempted murder

Oceano Dunes SVRA shooting incident sends several people to local hospitals Update: Suspected gunman was arrrested. A report of shots fired at the Oceano Dunes early Sunday morning results in six victims being transported to local hospitals. The San Luis Obispo Sheriff Dept. is investigating the incident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Update: Suspected gunman was arrrested. A report of shots fired at the Oceano Dunes early Sunday morning results in six victims being transported to local hospitals. The San Luis Obispo Sheriff Dept. is investigating the incident.

An Oakland man who allegedly injured six people in an early morning shooting at the Oceano Dunes on Sunday was charged Tuesday with attempted murder.

Francisco Orozco, 19, faces the attempted murder charge as well as five felony charges of assault with a semiautomatic firearm after the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office filed charges in court Monday.

If convicted, Orozco could face up to life in prison, according to the charging documents.

He’s scheduled to appear in court for an arraignment Wednesday morning.

Six people were injured when a gunman that the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office identified as Orozco opened fire into a crowd of people gathered at about 12 a.m. Sunday at the Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area. Five of the victims were shot, according to a Tuesday evening press release from the Sheriff’s Office.

Orozco was arrested in connection with the shooting later Sunday and booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. He remains in custody in lieu of $500,000 bail.

The District Attorney Office’s filing on Tuesday lists a John Doe as the victim of the attempted murder, and five other individuals for the assault charges, four of whom suffered great bodily injury, the complaint states.

All six victims were treated at a local hospital, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Five of the victims have since been released from the hosptial, and the sixth was scheduled to be discharged Tuesday afternoon, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The District Attorney’s Office on Tuesday announced that its Christopher G. Money Victim Witness Assistance Center will provide free help to witnesses of the shooting who are seeking counseling and or other services.





Sunday’s shooting follows a pair of deadly incidents at the Oceano Dunes in recent weeks. On April 19, a San Jose woman was killed in a crash involving several vehicles, and a Sacramento man died in an ATV crash on April 26.