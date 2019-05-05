Oceano Dunes shooting injures 6 — and gunman is still on the loose, officials say

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a shooting with multiple victims at the Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area. Stock photo

A gunman is still at large after a shooting injured six people early Sunday morning at the Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area, according to authorities.

There were no fatalities identified and all six victims were transported to a local hospital, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

It was initially reported that there were five shooting victims.

The Sheriff’s Office took over the investigation from California State Parks and is on scene conducting interviews, according to a news release.

Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Grace Norris told KSBY reporters that a large crowd was gathered in the south end of the park when the shooting occurred.

People should avoid the area, Norris said.

This story will be updated.