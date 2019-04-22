Woman killed in multi-vehicle crash at Oceano Dunes off-road area identified

Hundreds of dune buggies parade across the beach at Oceano Dunes Hundreds of dune buggies drove across the sand at the Oceano Dunes in San Luis Obispo County, California, for the second Dune Buggy Reunion. The event featured a parade, outdoor movie and freestyle hill climbs. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hundreds of dune buggies drove across the sand at the Oceano Dunes in San Luis Obispo County, California, for the second Dune Buggy Reunion. The event featured a parade, outdoor movie and freestyle hill climbs.

The woman who was killed in a multiple-vehicle crash at the Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area on Friday night has been identified, according to Chief Ranger Kevin Pearce.

At about 7:30 p.m. in the Vent Pipe area, five off-road vehicles were following each other at speeds of up to 60 mph when the first vehicle went off an approximately 25- to 30- foot dune and crashed, State Parks said.

The vehicle, which contained the woman, a man and a child, went end over end before rolling, according to State Parks.

State Park rangers performed CPR on the woman until first responders arrived and took her to Arroyo Grande Community Hospital, where she later died of her injuries, State Parks said. The woman has been identified by State Parks as Narcissa Lichtman, 44, of San Jose.

The man and child were also taken to the hospital.

Three vehicles followed behind and their occupants suffered minor injuries, State Parks said. The last vehicles was able to drive out with no occupants injured.

None of the vehicles crashed with each other, Pearce said.

Pearce said State Parks does not believe alcohol was a factor in the collision.