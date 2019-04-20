Woman dies in multi-vehicle crash at Oceano Dunes off-road area

Oceano Dunes — the largest and busiest campground in California California State Parks is working on a new long-term plan for programs, facilities, campgrounds and off-highway vehicle activities at the Oceano Dunes, the largest and busiest campground in the state, and the only state park that allows off-road v Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK California State Parks is working on a new long-term plan for programs, facilities, campgrounds and off-highway vehicle activities at the Oceano Dunes, the largest and busiest campground in the state, and the only state park that allows off-road v

A woman died from injuries suffered in a five-vehicle crash at the Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area late Friday night.

Ranger staff received scanner reports of a traffic collision at around 7:30 p.m. south of the Vent Pipe area, according to Chief Ranger Kevin Pearce. While officials were en route, the call was upgraded to an unconscious female victim.

State Park rangers were reportedly first on the scene and began performing CPR on an unresponsive woman. CPR was performed for 35 to 45 minutes and rangers were able to get a pulse back. The woman was breathing as she was transported to the Arroyo Grande Community Hospital.





However, the woman’s condition worsened and she later died. The name and age of the woman has not yet been released.

The accident reportedly happened as five vehicles were following each other at speeds of up to 60 miles per hour, and the first vehicle went over a 25- to 30-foot dune and crashed. The vehicle, which contained the woman, a juvenile and the driver went end-over-end before rolling. The driver and a juvenile were also transported to the hospital.

Three cars followed behind, with their occupants suffering minor injuries. The last car was able to drive out with no occupants injured.

State Parks is conducting the accident investigation.



