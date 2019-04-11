Local

Los Osos driver killed after crashing into parked utility vehicle identified

Here’s what to do when you hear a siren

The crews at Modesto Fire Station No. 5 responded to 4,200 calls last year. Whether it be a fire engine, a police officer or an ambulance, if its lights and sirens are on, here are the basics for yielding to emergency vehicles. By
Up Next
The crews at Modesto Fire Station No. 5 responded to 4,200 calls last year. Whether it be a fire engine, a police officer or an ambulance, if its lights and sirens are on, here are the basics for yielding to emergency vehicles. By

A woman who was killed when her Volkswagen Jetta hit a parked utility vehicle in Los Osos on Thursday morning has been identified, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at about 9 a.m. on South Bay Boulevard north of Nipomo Avenue, according to the CHP.

The driver of the Volkswagen, identified by the CHP as Catherine Zwart Hein, 67, of Los Osos, was driving her Volkswagen south on South Bay Boulevard at about 50 mph when she traveled off the road and onto a dirt shoulder. The Volkswagen then collided with the front of a parked utility truck.

The truck, which was unoccupied, had been parked on the side of the road due to construction work at the intersection of Nipomo Street and South Bay Boulevard, the CHP said.

The collision was initially reported as major injury, and Hein later died at the hospital, CHP Officer Mike Poelking said.

No one else was hurt in the crash.

The crash is under investigation.

Related stories from San Luis Obispo Tribune
  Comments  

Read Next

These nine SLO County businesses were busted selling tobacco to minors, police say

Crime

These nine SLO County businesses were busted selling tobacco to minors, police say

Minors were sold tobacco at nine stores in a sting, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office, including stores in San Miguel, Paso Robles, Creston, San Simeon, Nipomo, Oceano and Cambria.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE LOCAL
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service