Los Osos driver killed after crashing into parked utility vehicle identified

A woman who was killed when her Volkswagen Jetta hit a parked utility vehicle in Los Osos on Thursday morning has been identified, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at about 9 a.m. on South Bay Boulevard north of Nipomo Avenue, according to the CHP.

The driver of the Volkswagen, identified by the CHP as Catherine Zwart Hein, 67, of Los Osos, was driving her Volkswagen south on South Bay Boulevard at about 50 mph when she traveled off the road and onto a dirt shoulder. The Volkswagen then collided with the front of a parked utility truck.

The truck, which was unoccupied, had been parked on the side of the road due to construction work at the intersection of Nipomo Street and South Bay Boulevard, the CHP said.

The collision was initially reported as major injury, and Hein later died at the hospital, CHP Officer Mike Poelking said.

No one else was hurt in the crash.

The crash is under investigation.