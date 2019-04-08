CHP investigator injured in Paso Robles car chase after calling in ‘suspicious vehicle’

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A CHP investigator was injured at the end of a car chase in Paso Robles on Friday, after authorities were alerted to a stolen car in the area.

Around 6 p.m. Friday, the investigator noticed a parked car on Linne Road east of Paso Robles, according to a CHP news release.

Because the car’s location was suspicious, the investigator contacted San Luis Obispo CHP dispatch with the car’s license plate numbers, the release said. The vehicle came back stolen out of Santa Maria.





Before secondary CHP officers could respond, the vehicle sped away, back toward the city, the release said.

A CHP unit set up an enforcement stop at Penman Springs Road but the driver failed to yield and a pursuit ensued, according to CHP.

The driver eventually turned onto a cul-de-sac on Larkfield Place, where he tried to make a U-turn, the CHP said. He crashed into an undercover police vehicle, injuring the CHP investigator who initially reported the suspicious car, according to the release.

The suspect — identified as Marcos David Rodriguez, 40, of Santa Maria — and his passenger, Jessica Rose Gutierrez Moreno, 25 of Paso Robles, were then both taken into custody without further incident, the CHP

Moreno was cited for possession of methamphetamine and released, while Rodriguez was booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of stealing a vehicle, possession of stolen property, evading a police officer that causes injuries and assault with a deadly weapon, according to the release.

Rodriguez is still in custody as of Monday with bail set at $50,000.

The investigator injured during the chase was treated at a local hospital and released, CHP spokesman Patrick Seebart said.