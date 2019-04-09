Cal Poly students injured in Hwy. 166 crash that killed two from Bakersfield

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

Three Cal Poly students were injured in a crash on Highway 166 east of Santa Maria that killed two people from Bakersfield on Saturday.

At about 12:30 p.m., Erica Kemp, 20, was driving a 2016 Nissan Sentra east on Highway 166 at about 60 mph, the California Highway Patrol said. At the same time, Brian Scott Adams, 29, was driving a 1992 Honda Accord west on Highway 166, the CHP said.

The Honda Accord crossed over the center line and slammed into the eastbound Nissan Sentra. Adams and his passenger, Ashley Nicole Castillo, 29, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Kemp received minor injuries, but her passengers, 21-year-old Mariana Silverman and 20-year-old Keilani Waxdeck, were seriously injured, according to the CHP.

Waxdeck, who was in the front passenger seat, was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, while Silverman, who was sitting in the back seat, was taken by ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria.

As of Tuesday morning, Waxdeck is still listed in critical condition, according to hospital spokeswoman Maria Zate. Updates on Silverman’s and Kemp’s conditions were not immediately available Tuesday morning.

Waxdeck is an advertising designer for Mustang Media Group, according to the Mustang News. All three are students in Cal Poly’s art and design department, according to Cal Poly’s student directory.

“The Dean of Students’ Office is in touch with each of the students/their families and is offering all appropriate support,” Cal Poly spokesman Matt Lazier said in an email to The Tribune.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, and drugs and alcohol are not suspected in the crash, the CHP said.