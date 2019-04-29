Sacramento man who died in Oceano Dunes ATV crash identified

Hundreds of dune buggies parade across the beach at Oceano Dunes Hundreds of dune buggies drove across the sand at the Oceano Dunes in San Luis Obispo County, California, for the second Dune Buggy Reunion. The event featured a parade, outdoor movie and freestyle hill climbs. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hundreds of dune buggies drove across the sand at the Oceano Dunes in San Luis Obispo County, California, for the second Dune Buggy Reunion. The event featured a parade, outdoor movie and freestyle hill climbs.

A Sacramento man who died in an ATV crash at Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation area on Friday afternoon has been identified, State Parks said Monday.

State Parks rangers responded to the Vent Pipe area at about 2 p.m. for reports of a single ATV crash and an unresponsive man who wasn’t breathing, according to a news release from State Parks.

The man, identified by State Parks as Chor Vang, 34, was found at the base of an approximately 25-foot dune.

Vang had been traveling eastbound on his ATV when he approached the top of a dune, State Parks said. Authorities believe he applied the brakes to stop at the top of the dune and was flung from the vehicle, according to the release.

The ATV also traveled down the dune and struck Vang, causing his death, State Parks said.

Vang was with a group of friends who had rented ATVs, and no one else was injured.





This is the second reported death at the Dunes in the past week. A woman was killed in a multiple-vehicle crash on April 19.