Local

Evacuation orders lifted in Santa Barbara County following Tuesday storm

By Gabby Ferreira

March 06, 2019 07:32 AM

10 images that define the deadly Montecito mudslides

Recovery crews slowly made progress on Sunday, January 14, 2017, digging away masses of mud, boulders and toppled trees in Montecito, the California community that was ravaged by deadly mudslides. Another body was found Sunday, bringing the number
By
Up Next
Recovery crews slowly made progress on Sunday, January 14, 2017, digging away masses of mud, boulders and toppled trees in Montecito, the California community that was ravaged by deadly mudslides. Another body was found Sunday, bringing the number
By

Santa Barbara County officials are lifting all evacuation orders as of 8 a.m. Wednesday, the county’s Office of Emergency Management announced. 

Residents in the Thomas, Whittier and Sherpa fire burn areas were asked to evacuate their homes by 4 p.m. Tuesday ahead of the storm expected Tuesday evening into Wednesday.

The burn areas posed a debris flow risk, the Office of Emergency Management said in a tweet. Tuesday night’s storm caused Caltrans to close Highway 101 on-ramps in the Montecito area, but they reopened by about 5:30 a.m., Caltrans spokesman Jim Shivers said in a tweet.

A flash flood warning in the Thomas Fire burn area was in effect until 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Office of Emergency Management. 

The storm was a flashy one: residents throughout Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties saw lightning and Santa Barbara County Fire Department public information officer Mike Eliason captured dramatic shots of a lightning storm over Santa Barbara.

An atmospheric river is expected to drop between 2.5 and 4.25 inches of rain on the Central Coast between Tuesday and Thursday, PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey told The Tribune in a previous report.





Related stories from San Luis Obispo Tribune

weather-news

local

weather-news

Gabby Ferreira

Gabby Ferreira is a breaking news and general assignment reporter at The Tribune in San Luis Obispo. A native of Houston, Texas, she was a reporter in Tucson, Arizona; Indianapolis, Indiana; and Palm Springs, California, before moving to San Luis Obispo County in 2016.

  Comments  