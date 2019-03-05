Flash flood warning issued for part of Santa Barbara during storm

A flash flood warning was issued for part of Santa Barbara on Tuesday evening as heavy rainfall and dramatic lightning hit the area.
The Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management issued a flood warning for residents below the Thomas Fire burn areas around 9:27 p.m., according to a tweet from the department.
The warning is in effect through 10:30 p.m.
“If you are in the debris flow risk area, get to high ground immediately!” the department tweeted.
Part of the area was also already under a mandatory evacuation order because of risk of mudslides.
To view an interactive debris flow risk area map, go to http://ReadySBC.org.
Comments