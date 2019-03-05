More than 500 homes without power as storm rolls into San Luis Obispo County

More than 300 customers in Grover Beach were without power Tuesday evening, as a winter storm hit the Central Coast.

According to PG&E’s power outage map, 299 customers between Farroll and Longbranch avenues were without power as of 7 p.m. An additional 29 customers were without power along Farroll avenue.

PG&E says the cause of the power outage is still unknown; a PG&E assessment crew is en route to determine the cause.

An additional 149 were without power in rural Arroyo Grande of Lopez Drive and 70 near See Canyon Road outside of San Luis Obispo.

The power outages come as a winter storm sweeps through San Luis Obispo County, complete with thunder and lightning in parts of the city of San Luis Obispo and South County.

Heavy rain was also reported in much of the region.

An atmospheric river was expected to drop between 2.5 and 4.25 inches of rain on the Central Coast between Tuesday and Thursday, PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey told The Tribune in a previous report.