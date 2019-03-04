Atmospheric river expected to dump up to 4 inches of rain on the Central Coast

A forecast atmospheric river could dump between 2.5 and 4.25 inches of rain on the Central Coast from Tuesday into Thursday, according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.

The rain “may continue to compromise soil stability,” Lindsey said in an email. The system is forecast to produce moderate gale-force to fresh gale-force southerly winds with speeds ranging from 32 to 46 mph and gusts of up to 55 mph along the coastline.

A few rain showers are expected Tuesday morning, with heavy rain expected throughout the Central Coast from late afternoon Tuesday into Wednesday morning, Lindsey said.

Rain showers are forecast Wednesday afternoon and night, and there is a chance of thunderstorms, Lindsey said.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Tribune

More rain showers are expected throughout the Central Coast on Thursday into Friday morning, but the wet weather should clear up by Friday and Saturday, according to Lindsey.

Partly-cloudy skies and strong to gale-force northwesterly winds at speeds ranging from 25 to 38 mph are expected at that time.

But it won’t be all sunny skies after that.

Another low-pressure system is expected to produce rain from Sunday into Monday, Lindsey said.

Long-range forecast models indicate that a wet weather pattern could continue into the following week, but those models are subject to change.