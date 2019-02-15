When will Highway 154 reopen after flooding and storm damage?

Highway 154 between Santa Barbara and Highway 246 will likely reopen in mid-March, Caltrans officials said Friday, after the highway closed when a clogged drainage culvert flooded and damaged a large portion.

According to a news release, Caltrans is working around the clock on an emergency project with engineering and maintenance workers to reopen the highway.

The highway closed Feb. 2, after winter rains washed debris down into the culvert near Lake Cachuma in the Santa Ynez Valley, clogging the under-highway passage and forcing water and debris on top of the road.

According to the release, Caltrans has cleared the blocked culvert and is rebuilding the highway’s foundation, repairing the embankment and excavating part of the damaged highway.

Caltrans warned that drivers could encounter one-way traffic control once the road reopens while the agency continues work on the highway.

For traffic updates on other state highways in Santa Barbara County, motorists can call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805-549-3318 or visit the District 5 website at www.dot.ca.gov/dist05/road_information.htm.