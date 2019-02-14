Power outages, crashes, road closures reported as more rain arrives

Local

Update, 8:25 a.m.

The outage in Pismo Beach has cleared, according to PG&E. However, there is now an outage affecting 171 people in San Luis Obispo. That outage was reported at 7:42 a.m. in the area around Bishop’s Peak Elementary School, according to PG&E’s outage map.

Cholame Valley Road is now closed between Highway 46 and McMillan Canyon Road due to flooding, according to the San Luis Obispo County Public Works Department. 

Original story: 

More than 2,000 PG&E customers in Pismo Beach lost power Thursday morning as a second day of stormy weather arrived in San Luis Obispo County. 

According to PG&E’s outage map, 2,168 customers are affected by the outage, which started at 7 a.m. The cause of the outage was not immediately available, and no estimated time for restoration was listed.

There were also multiple reports of non-injury crashes Thursday morning. 

A crash was reported at about 3:50 a.m. on northbound Highway 101 at North Mission Street in the San Miguel area, according to the CHP’s incident information log. Another was reported on northbound Highway 101 near Laetitia Vineyard & Winery in the Nipomo area at about 5:30 a.m.

Another crash was reported on northbound Highway 101 just north of Stage Coach Road in San Luis Obispo at around 7:30 a.m., the CHP said.

By 8 a.m., officials were responding to crashes on both northbound Highway 101 at the Avila Beach Drive on ramp and Camp 8 Road at Rancho La Loma Linda Drive in the Creston area, according to the CHP. 

In the North County, the CHP tweeted that they had reports of 3 large boulders blocking the eastbound lane of Adelaida Road at about 7 a.m., and there were reports of trees down across Peachy Canyon Road east of Vineyard Drive at about 7:30 a.m.

This story will be updated. 

  

A 50-foot pine tree fell into two multi-unit apartment buildings in Atascadero, California, on Monday after high winds and rain hit the area. Some residents were also left without power for a time.

By



Gabby Ferreira

Gabby Ferreira is a breaking news and general assignment reporter at The Tribune in San Luis Obispo. A native of Houston, Texas, she was a reporter in Tucson, Arizona; Indianapolis, Indiana; and Palm Springs, California, before moving to San Luis Obispo County in 2016.

