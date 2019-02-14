Local

One person seriously injured in crash with tree off Highway 101 in Arroyo Grande

By Gabby Ferreira

February 14, 2019 02:15 PM

One person was seriously injured Thursday afternoon in a crash between a truck and a tree at the Grand Avenue on-ramp onto southbound Highway 101, according to the CHP and Five Cities Fire Authority.

The crash happened at about 12:30 p.m. Thursday, according to the CHP’s incident information log.

There were two male occupants in the truck, Five Cities Fire Authority Chief Steve Lieberman told The Tribune. The driver was able to make it out of the car, but the passenger had to be extricated by firefighters.

The passenger was taken to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo, Lieberman said.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This story will be updated.

