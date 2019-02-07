2 killed, multiple people injured in big rig crash on Highway 135 in Orcutt

Two people were killed and as many as eight others were injured Thursday in a crash on Highway 135 in Orcutt involving a big-rig, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

At 6:30 a.m., personnel from the Santa Barbara County and Santa Maria Fire departments responded to the intersection of Highway 135 and Union Valley Parkway for the collision involving a semi tractor-trailer and as many as four other vehicles, said fire Capt. Cave Zaniboni.

Two people were declared dead at the scene, Zaniboni said. Their names were not released pending notification of relatives.

Firefighters and paramedics were tending to the injured, some of whom were trapped in the wreckage, but additional details were not immediately available.

The large truck’s trailer, which was on its side, was filled with approximately 60,000 pounds of food.

Highway 135 was shut down between Foster Road and Clark Avenue while crews dealt with the wreckage. Traffic was rerouted onto nearby streets around the scene of the crash.

Shortly before 8 a.m., the northbound lanes were reopened.

The crash is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

