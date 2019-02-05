Sheriff’s deputies responding to reported shooting in Guadalupe, school on lockdown

Sheriff’s deputies and emergency personnel responded Tuesday afternoon to a report of a shooting in Guadalupe.

The incident occurred at about 1:30 p.m. in the area of West Main Street and Pioneer Street, according to emergency radio broadcast. The victim reported suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, but that could not immediately be confirmed.

The victim was being transported by AMR ambulance to the Santa Maria Public Airport, then was to be transferred to a Calstar helicopter for a flight to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The suspects reportedly were three Hispanic male adults who had black bandanas over the faces, according to emergency radio traffic.

The weapon used reportedly was a rifle or shotgun. People in the surrounding area were being evacuated, according to radio traffic.

Kermit McKenzie Intermediate School, in the 4700 block of Main Street, was placed on lockdown, according to Kenny Klein, a spokeman for the Guadalupe Union School District. The school is across the street from the incident.

Additional details were not immediately available.