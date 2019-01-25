Standoff, chase close Highway 101 near Arroyo Grande

Update (12:20 p.m.):

A suspect was taken into custody about 12:20 p.m., and Highway 101 will likely reopen shortly, according to a Santa Maria Police Department tweet.

Original story:

Authorities closed Highway 101 in Arroyo Grande late Friday morning after a low-speed chase ended in a standoff with the driver, the Santa Maria Police Department said in a tweet.

Both lanes of the freeway were closed, and traffic was detoured at Grand Avenue, according to the CHP and a Caltrans tweet.

According to scanner traffic, a police vehicle pursuit ended near the Grand Avenue off-ramp.

The driver, who police suspect of driving under the influence, is talking to officers, but refuses to cooperate, according to Santa Maria police.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.