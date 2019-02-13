Power outages affect nearly 2,000 across SLO County, tree falls on home as storm descends

Nearly 2,000 PG&E customers in San Luis Obispo County were without power on Wednesday morning and a 50-foot tree fell onto a home in Atascadero as the first of two storm systems descended on the area.

As of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, 1,478 customers in the Arroyo Grande area east of Highway 227 are without power, according to PG&E’s outage map. In addition, 342 customers lost power east of Highway 101 in the Atascadero area and 20 people were affected west of Atascadero south of Highway 41 West, PG&E said.

A 50-foot tree fell on a home on Amapoa Avenue in Atascadero on Wednesday morning, according to the Atascadero Fire Department. The department said the incident happened at about 7:15 a.m., and all occupants were able to leave the home safely.

The department said multiple residents were displaced, but did not immediately provide additional information.

“Be aware and on the lookout for downed trees and power lines,” the Atascadero Fire Department said in a tweet. “This storm is not only bringing rain, but heavy and sustained winds that stress trees in the already saturated soil.”

At 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, winds had increased to 40 mph and gusts were recorded at 58 mph at Diablo Canyon, according to a tweet from PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.

This storm is not only bringing rain, but heavy and sustained winds that stress trees in the already saturated soil. Be aware and on the lookout for downed trees and powerlines. Everyone stay safe out there today! #atascaderofire #stormwatch #stormdays #atascadero pic.twitter.com/b88IvnXaM1 — Atascadero Fire (@ATAFireL3600) February 13, 2019

In San Luis Obispo, police responded to a three-car crash at the intersection of Santa Rosa Street and Marsh Street. Two of the three drivers reported minor injuries, according to San Luis Obispo Police Sgt. Robert Cudworth. The crash happened at about 8:15 a.m.; all traffic lanes were open again by 8:30 a.m.

Winds are expected to be strongest by midday on Wednesday, Lindsey said Tuesday afternoon. Wet and stormy weather is forecast to continue through Thursday.

Three cars crashed at the intersection of Santa Rosa Street and Marsh Street in San Luis Obispo on Wednesday morning as rain descended on the area. San Luis Obispo Police Department

This story will be updated. Stay tuned for the latest updates on Wednesday’s storm.