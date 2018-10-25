Here’s what to do when you hear a siren

Oceano woman killed in car crash on Highway 101 identified

By Lucas Clark And Kaytlyn Leslie

October 25, 2018

The Oceano woman who was killed in a car crash off Highway 101 near Shell Beach on Monday night has been identified as Ashley Strong, according to the CHP.

Strong, 26, was reportedly driving a 2003 Volkswagen Jetta southbound on Highway 101 near Spyglass Drive at an unknown speed when the car traveled out of control over the south road edge embankment and hit a tree, the CHP said.

Strong sustained major injuries due to the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

