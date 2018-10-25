Semi truck rollover closes southbound Highway 101 south of SLO

Update, 10 a.m.

The fluid that has leaked onto the highway is “not a hazardous material,” according to CHP Ofcr. Mike Poelking.

Poelking said authorities do not yet have an estimated time for reopening the highway, as they still need to remove the vehicle and wash down the road.

“We’re waiting for everybody to still get here,” he said.

Update, 9:15 a.m.

Southbound Highway 101 traffic is being diverted to Los Osos Valley Road, the San Luis Obispo Police Department tweeted.

Update, 8:55 a.m.

Authorities have ordered an evacuation of Johnson Ranch Open Space as a precaution, according to a tweet from Cal Fire. A hazmat unit is en route to help control the fluid leak.

Update, 8:35 a.m.

Traffic is “moving slowly” on northbound Highway 101, but that side of the freeway remains open, Caltrans said in a news release.

Original story:

A semi truck rollover has caused authorities to close southbound Highway 101, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported just before 8 a.m. south of Los Osos Valley Road, according to the CHP’s incident information log. A semi truck overturned and began leaking fluid, according to the CHP.

The truck is blocking both lanes of the highway, and approximately 2,500 gallons of fluid is leaking out, according to CHP Ofcr. Mike Poelking.

Authorities are still trying to determine what kind of fluid has been spilled, Poelking said. No one was injured in the crash.

Highway 101 is under a “long term closure” and there is no estimated time for it to reopen.

“It’ll be a while,” Poelking said.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.