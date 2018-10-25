Man killed in fiery crash after hitting a tree off Highway 227 identified

The CHP has identified the man who died in a car crash Sunday north of Arroyo Grande as 45-year-old Jason Vincent of Hanford.
Vincent drove his 1997 Mazda pickup off Highway 227 and crashed into a tree just south of Noyes Road about 7:16 p.m. Sunday, the CHP said.
For unknown reasons, Vincent made an unsafe turning movement, veered off the eastern edge of the highway and crashed into the tree, according to the CHP.
Following the crash, the pickup caught on fire while Vincent was still in the vehicle, the CHP said. He was unable to escape the vehicle as it became fully engulfed in flames.
Vincent died at the scene, officials said.
Read More
Comments