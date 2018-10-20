Owner of Sidecar in SLO seriously injured in car crash — and community is rallying support

The owner of Sidecar in downtown San Luis Obispo was seriously injured in a car crash Thursday night, and friends and family are rallying financial support online.
Josh Christensen was reportedly driving his Honda Pilot along Highway 101 north of the Cuesta Grade when he collided with a semi-truck and rolled his vehicle.
Christensen suffered multiple broken ribs, a severe femur fracture near the hip socket, a bad break in his wrist and significant damage to one knee.
Christensen was taken to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center on Thursday night, where he was placed on a ventilator to assist with his breathing. He was transported by helicopter to Fresno early Friday morning and underwent surgery.
Friends and family have since started a GoFundMe campaign online, which raised more than $31,000 in less than 24 hours, to help the family with the financial burden of Christensen’s procedures and ensuing recovery.
All of the donations will go directly to medical expenses, according to the campaign, which was organized by Chelsea Hazelhofer.
X-rays and a CT scan showed that Christensen — who has two young children — did not sustain injuries to his internal organs or his head, according to the campaign.
“This is obviously a major life event for the family, and we’re all doing everything we can to support them,” the campaign says. “(Christensen’s wife) Lauren has been through so much in just a few hours.
“Immediate family is gathering in Fresno and we do not know how long Josh will be intubated, in ICU, or in Fresno, but for several days at a minimum.”
Those interested in donating can do so online, with the goal being to raise $75,000 for the family.
