Man killed in a fiery crash after hitting a tree off Hwy. 227

A man was killed on Sunday night after driving his pickup off Highway 227 and crashing into a tree north of Arroyo Grande.

The man was driving a 1997 Mazda pickup north on the highway, just south of Noyes Road, about 7:16 p.m.

For unknown reasons, the man made an unsafe turning movement, veered off the eastern edge of the highway and crashed into a tree, according to a California Highway Patrol news release.

Following the crash, the pickup caught on fire while the driver was still in the vehicle. He was unable to escape the vehicle as it became fully engulfed in flames.

CHP officers responded to find the pickup on fire. The driver succumbed to his injuries and died at the scene.

The driver has not yet been identified pending next of kin notification, said Officer Mike Poelking, spokesman for the San Luis Obispo CHP office.

The incident remains under investigation. Any witnesses to the crash are encouraged to contact the San Luis Obispo CHP office at 805-594-8700.



