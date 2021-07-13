Coronavirus
3 people have died from COVID in SLO County in past week, public health officials warn
After close to two months without a new coronavirus death, San Luis Obispo County Public Health officials announced that three more residents died due to COVID-19 in the past week.
According to Public Health, one resident was in their 50s, while one was in their 60s and one was in their 70s.
“It is heartbreaking to lose valued members of our community to COVID-19, and even more painful now that we have the tools to protect each other and prevent this kind of tragic loss,” county Public Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein said in a news release. “I extend my sincere condolences to the family, friends and loved ones who are mourning today.”
The deaths mark the first confirmed COVID-19 deaths since May 17.
These deaths follow an increase in cases and hospitalizations statewide as California more fully reopens and as the more highly-transmissible Delta variant takes hold, according to the release.
“I beg our community: let this be our county’s last loss of life from this horrible disease,” Borenstein said. “I urge you to please protect yourself, your most vulnerable neighbors and those you love by getting vaccinated today.”
Meanwhile, San Luis Obispo County added 70 new coronavirus cases over the past week, according to data from the county Public Health Department.
That is almost twice as many cases as were reported the previous week, when 36 new coronavirus cases were recorded in San Luis Obispo County.
Here’s how that breaks down day-by-day:
- July 7: 4
- July 8: 18
- July 9: 9
- July 10: 12
- Sunday: 8
- Monday: 8
- Tuesday: 11
In total, 21,588 San Luis Obispo County residents have tested positive for coronavirus since March 2020.
New COVID-19 cases by city
Here is where new COVID-19 cases were added this week in San Luis Obispo County, according to ReadySLO.org:
North County
Paso Robles: 16
Atascadero: 7
Templeton: 4
Creston: 1
Santa Margarita: 1
South County
- Arroyo Grande: 12
Nipomo: 6
- Grover Beach: 3
Pismo Beach: 2
Oceano: 1
SLO and North Coast
San Luis Obispo: 10
Los Osos: 6
California Men’s Colony: 1
Morro Bay: 1
The locations of seven cases were listed as “other.” A total of 17 cases remained under investigation.
Cal Poly’s testing program halted for the summer, and the university had not released new COVID-19 case totals as of Tuesday.
SLO County coronavirus cases by the numbers
Here’s a look at San Luis Obispo County’s cases on Tuesday, according to the county Public Health Department.
- Active cases: 93
- Recovered cases: 21,231
- People recovering at home: 87
- People receiving hospital care: 6
- Total people in intensive care units: 0
People in intensive care units out of the county: 0
- Deaths due to COVID-19: 264
Here are the total number of COVID-19 cases in communities throughout San Luis Obispo County.
- Paso Robles: 4,231
- San Luis Obispo: 4,064
California Men’s Colony: 2,382
- Atascadero: 2,106
Nipomo: 1,595
Arroyo Grande: 1,526
Grover Beach: 894
Oceano: 694
Templeton: 682
Cal Poly (campus residents): 657
San Miguel: 543
Los Osos: 514
Morro Bay: 449
Pismo Beach: 348
Atascadero State Hospital: 188
Cambria: 185
Santa Margarita: 155
Shandon: 140
Creston: 90
Cayucos: 71
Avila Beach: 30
San Simeon: 20
The county also breaks down local coronavirus cases by race and ethnicity.
- White: 8,529
- Hispanic and Latino: 6,976
- Other and under investigation: 5,058
- Asian and Pacific Islander: 466
- Black or African American: 276
- Multiracial: 239
- American Indian or Alaska Native: 44
For a detailed look at local coronavirus cases by age, occupation and more, visit ReadySLO.org.
Where to get a COVID-19 test and schedule a vaccine appointment
Free coronavirus testing is available at clinics in San Luis Obispo and Paso Robles. To make an appointment, visit emergencySLO.org/testing; you can register by phone at 888-634-1123.
As of Tuesday, the county Public Health Department is administering coronavirus vaccines to everyone age 12 and up.
Those eligible to receive their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine can register online or by phone for California’s My Turn appointment system. You can also walk in to any of the county’s clinics without an appointment to receive a vaccine.
To find appointments, visit MyTurn.ca.gov and complete the registration process. Those who need assistance registering for a vaccine can call 833-422-4255 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday through Sunday.
To sign up for email alerts, visit EmergencySLO.org/en/newsletter.aspx.
In addition to the state’s My Turn system, residents can find appointments for coronavirus vaccines through private health partners and some chain pharmacies, including CVS and Vons.
Comments