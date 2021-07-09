SLO County District Attorney accuses Walmart of price-gouging wipes during pandemic

Modesto Bee file

The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office in a civil filing Thursday accuses national retail giant Walmart of price-gouging disinfecting wipes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The agency says the marked-up wipes were sold online at Walmart.com, and the legal action is only related to alleged violations of unfair business practices that occurred within San Luis Obispo County.

A Walmart spokesperson said Friday afternoon that the company had not yet been served with the complaint, and it did “not know if these claims are related to products sold from Walmart or from third parties on the marketplace.”

“We take these matters seriously and will respond as appropriate with the court once we have been served with the complaint,” Jacquelyn Cook, senior manager at the company’s corporate communications office.

The lawsuit, filed Thursday in San Luis Obispo County Superior Court, claims that disinfecting wipes are classified as emergency and medical supplies.

Under an executive order from the governor’s office in April 2020, such wipes were prohibited from markups that were “unconscionably excessive,” which is defined as a consumer price of more than 50% of the cost of the goods to the business.

“Specifically, plaintiff contends that (Walmart) advertised and sold packs of sanitizing wipes within the County of San Luis Obispo at a price exceeding that permitted for the sale of goods defined as emergency and medical supplies during a declared state of emergency resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic,” the complaint reads.

The complaint says that, in May and June 2020, Walmart offered to sell on Walmart.com a 50-pack of Caresour W-075 75% alcohol disinfecting wipes on Walmart.com.

The products were sold eight times to six different households from May 26 through June 22, 2020, the complaint says, for prices between $18.99 and $19.99, which exceeded the 50% markup, the District Attorney’s Office said.

“After being contacted by San Luis Obispo District Attorney’s Office, Defendant removed the item from its online platform and provided a 100% refund to not only the sales within San Luis Obispo County, but throughout the State of California,” the complaint says. “(Walmart) represents the violations resulted from an internal error and contends the error has been corrected.”

The District Attorney’s Office is seeking a civil penalty of $1,500 against Walmart and the reimbursement of $7,500 for costs incurred by the agency.

A court hearing is scheduled in the case Nov. 1 in San Luis Obispo Superior Court.