Santa Maria man accused of human trafficking arrested after 3-year investigation

A three-year investigation has led to the arrest of a Santa Maria man who allegedly was involved in multiple incidents of human trafficking in Santa Barbara County, according to the county Sheriff’s Office.

Raymond Carnell Crandell, 31, of Santa Maria was arrested Wednesday in Los Angeles based on a felony warrant issued in May by the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office, sheriff’s spokeswoman Raquel Zick said.

Crandell, who was taken into custody while in a hotel room with an 18-year-old female, was being held Thursday at the Los Angeles County Jail. Bail was set at $1 million.

He is to be extricated to Santa Barbara County upon completion of his court process in Los Angeles, where he had an outstanding warrant for drug-related charges.

“Detectives believe Crandell was attempting to recruit the female for the purpose of prostitution,” Zick said.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The arrest warrant includes one count of human trafficking of a minor, seven counts of pimping and seven counts of pandering — all felonies, Zick said.

“Sheriff’s detectives believe there are additional victims, including juveniles, who may have been contacted in person or through social media and exploited by Crandell,” Zick said.

Anyone who may have been approached by or who has information about Crandell is asked to contact Detective Joshua Cockrell via email at humantrafficking@sbsheriff.org or by phone at 805-681-4105.

“The Sheriff’s Office is aware that survivors of sexual assault and abuse are often reluctant to come forward for many different reasons,” Zick said. “We have many resources available regardless of your decision to participate in a criminal investigation.”

Detectives coordinate closely with the District Attorney’s Office’s Victim-Witness Program, she added, to ensure that the needs of survivors are not overshadowed by the focus on the investigation and prosecution of the accused.

Fourth of July Sale Unlimited digital access - $4 for 4 months CLAIM OFFER

Victim advocates are available to ensure that survivors are kept informed and supported throughout the criminal justice process. Survivors have the option of contacting the Victim-Witness Program directly at 805-568-2400 or toll free at 855-840-3232.

“The Sheriff’s Office would like to remind survivors and their loved ones that they can also find support services through our community partner, Standing Together to End Sexual Assault (STESA),” Zick said.

Services offered by STESA include a confidential, 24-hour hotline, legal and medical advocacy and accompaniment, and counseling. A STESA advocate can be reached at any time by calling 805-564-3696.