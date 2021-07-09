Still struggling to pay your rent in SLO County? This state program can help

San Luis Obispo County officials are encouraging residents to take advantage of rent relief after the state extended its moratorium on evictions. jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

San Luis Obispo County officials are encouraging tenants and landlords who have fallen behind on rent due to the coronavirus pandemic to apply for state assistance.

Gov. Gavin Newsom recently signed legislation approving the extension of the state’s eviction moratorium through Sept. 30.

The state’s Rent Relief Program allows eligible tenants and landlords to receive up to 100% of past due rent and utility bills dating back to April 1, 2020, according to a San Luis Obispo County news release.

County officials said residents are eligible to receive “assistance for current or past due rent and utilities if their annual 2020 income was less than 80% of SLO County’s median income.”

Eligible renters can receive assistance for past due utilities even if they don’t receive assistance for rent — including funding for electricity, gas, water, sewer, trash removal and internet service.

And renters aren’t the only ones who can get help.

“Landlords may also apply for financial assistance to support income loss if their renters are income-eligible and payments are used toward payment relief dating back to April 1, 2020,” the county said.

“This assistance can help renters and landlords stay on top of their bills and in their homes as our community recovers from the pandemic,” county assistant administrative officer Rebecca Campbell said in the news release. “If you or your renters have fallen behind on rent during the pandemic, now is the time to look into this program and apply if you are eligible.”

Currently, 38% of San Luis Obispo County residents rent their homes, according to the 2020 American Community Census.

While more than $8.4 million in federal financial assistance and $9.2 million in state financial assistance have been available to San Luis Obispo County renters and landlords since March 2021, county officials said, “Only 242 applications have been submitted the county, requesting just over $4.5 million in rent and utility recovery.”

“We have local organizations here in SLO County ready to help with the application process,” Campbell said, including Five Cities Homeless Coalition, Salvation Army’s San Luis Obispo Corps and United Way of San Luis Obispo County.

And the online application process has been streamlined to encourage claims.

Residents can apply for rent and/or utility relief online at housingiskey.com or schedule an application appointment by calling 833-687-0967.

Applications will be accepted on an ongoing basis until Sept. 30, and priority assistance will be given to income eligible households most at-risk of eviction.

For information, go to www.RecoverSLO.org/RentRelief.