Coronavirus
Here’s where new coronavirus cases were added in SLO County this week
San Luis Obispo County added 36 new coronavirus cases over the past week, according to data from the county Public Health Department.
Here’s how that breaks down day-by-day:
- June 30: 6
- July 1: 5
- July 2: 1
- July 3: 3
- Sunday: 6
- Monday: 6
- Tuesday: 9
In total, 21,158 San Luis Obispo County residents have tested positive for coronavirus since March 2020.
This week, the county reported no additional deaths due to the coronavirus. Locally, 261 people have died due to the virus.
New COVID-19 cases by city
Here is where new COVID-19 cases were added this week in San Luis Obispo County, according to ReadySLO.org:
North County
Atascadero: 9
Templeton: 3
Paso Robles: 2
Santa Margarita: 1
South County
- Arroyo Grande: 4
- Nipomo: 3
Pismo Beach: 2
Grover Beach: 1
SLO and North Coast
San Luis Obispo: 6
Los Osos: 2
Morro Bay: 2
The locations of seven cases were listed as “other.” A total of 17 cases remained under investigation.
Cal Poly’s testing program halted for the summer, and the university had not released new COVID-19 case totals as of Tuesday.
SLO County coronavirus cases by the numbers
Here’s a look at San Luis Obispo County’s cases on Tuesday, according to the county Public Health Department.
- Active cases: 59
- Recovered cases: 21,195
- People recovering at home: 58
- People receiving hospital care: 1
- Total people in intensive care units: 0
People in intensive care units out of the county: 0
- Deaths due to COVID-19: 261
Here are the total number of COVID-19 cases in communities throughout San Luis Obispo County.
- Paso Robles: 4,215
- San Luis Obispo: 4,054
California Men’s Colony: 2,381
- Atascadero: 2,099
Nipomo: 1,589
Arroyo Grande: 1,514
Grover Beach: 891
Oceano: 693
Templeton: 678
Cal Poly (campus residents): 657
San Miguel: 544
Los Osos: 508
Morro Bay: 448
Pismo Beach: 346
Atascadero State Hospital: 188
Cambria: 185
Santa Margarita: 154
Shandon: 140
Creston: 89
Cayucos: 71
Avila Beach: 30
San Simeon: 20
The county also breaks down local coronavirus cases by race and ethnicity.
- White: 8,480
- Hispanic and Latino: 6,986
- Other and under investigation: 5,029
- Asian and Pacific Islander: 464
- Black or African American: 276
- Multiracial: 240
- American Indian or Alaska Native: 43
For a detailed look at local coronavirus cases by age, occupation and more, visit ReadySLO.org.
Where to get a COVID-19 test and schedule a vaccine appointment
Free coronavirus testing is available at clinics in San Luis Obispo and Paso Robles. To make an appointment, visit emergencySLO.org/testing; you can register by phone at 888-634-1123.
As of Tuesday, the county Public Health Department is administering coronavirus vaccines to everyone age 12 and up.
Those eligible to receive their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine can register online or by phone for California’s My Turn appointment system. You can also walk in to any of the county’s clinics without an appointment to receive a vaccine.
To find appointments, visit MyTurn.ca.gov and complete the registration process. Those who need assistance registering for a vaccine can call 833-422-4255 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday through Sunday.
To sign up for email alerts, visit EmergencySLO.org/en/newsletter.aspx.
In addition to the state’s My Turn system, residents can find appointments for coronavirus vaccines through private health partners and some chain pharmacies, including CVS and Vons.
