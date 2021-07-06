Here’s where new coronavirus cases were added in SLO County this week

San Luis Obispo County added 36 new coronavirus cases over the past week, according to data from the county Public Health Department.

Here’s how that breaks down day-by-day:

June 30: 6

July 1: 5

July 2: 1

July 3: 3

Sunday: 6

Monday: 6

Tuesday: 9

In total, 21,158 San Luis Obispo County residents have tested positive for coronavirus since March 2020.

This week, the county reported no additional deaths due to the coronavirus. Locally, 261 people have died due to the virus.

New COVID-19 cases by city

Here is where new COVID-19 cases were added this week in San Luis Obispo County, according to ReadySLO.org:

North County

Atascadero: 9

Templeton: 3

Paso Robles: 2

Santa Margarita: 1

South County

Arroyo Grande: 4

Nipomo: 3





Pismo Beach: 2

Grover Beach: 1

SLO and North Coast

San Luis Obispo: 6

Los Osos: 2

Morro Bay: 2

The locations of seven cases were listed as “other.” A total of 17 cases remained under investigation.

Cal Poly’s testing program halted for the summer, and the university had not released new COVID-19 case totals as of Tuesday.

SLO County coronavirus cases by the numbers

Here’s a look at San Luis Obispo County’s cases on Tuesday, according to the county Public Health Department.

Active cases: 59

Recovered cases: 21,195

People recovering at home: 58

People receiving hospital care: 1

Total people in intensive care units: 0

People in intensive care units out of the county: 0

Deaths due to COVID-19: 261

Here are the total number of COVID-19 cases in communities throughout San Luis Obispo County.

Paso Robles: 4,215

San Luis Obispo: 4,054

California Men’s Colony: 2,381

Atascadero: 2,099

Nipomo: 1,589

Arroyo Grande: 1,514

Grover Beach: 891

Oceano: 693

Templeton: 678

Cal Poly (campus residents): 657

San Miguel: 544

Los Osos: 508

Morro Bay: 448

Pismo Beach: 346

Atascadero State Hospital: 188

Cambria: 185

Santa Margarita: 154

Shandon: 140

Creston: 89

Cayucos: 71

Avila Beach: 30

San Simeon: 20

The county also breaks down local coronavirus cases by race and ethnicity.

White: 8,480

Hispanic and Latino: 6,986

Other and under investigation: 5,029

Asian and Pacific Islander: 464

Black or African American: 276

Multiracial: 240

American Indian or Alaska Native: 43

For a detailed look at local coronavirus cases by age, occupation and more, visit ReadySLO.org.

Where to get a COVID-19 test and schedule a vaccine appointment

Free coronavirus testing is available at clinics in San Luis Obispo and Paso Robles. To make an appointment, visit emergencySLO.org/testing; you can register by phone at 888-634-1123.

As of Tuesday, the county Public Health Department is administering coronavirus vaccines to everyone age 12 and up.

Those eligible to receive their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine can register online or by phone for California’s My Turn appointment system. You can also walk in to any of the county’s clinics without an appointment to receive a vaccine.

To find appointments, visit MyTurn.ca.gov and complete the registration process. Those who need assistance registering for a vaccine can call 833-422-4255 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday through Sunday.

To sign up for email alerts, visit EmergencySLO.org/en/newsletter.aspx.

In addition to the state’s My Turn system, residents can find appointments for coronavirus vaccines through private health partners and some chain pharmacies, including CVS and Vons.