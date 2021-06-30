COVID Delta variant is in SLO County. Should you wear a mask again?

The highly-contagious COVID-19 Delta variant has arrived in San Luis Obispo County — so what does that mean for local mask rules and recommendations?

The county Public Health Department on Tuesday announced the first local case of the variant, which seems to spread more easily than previous coronavirus strains. Medical officials first saw the Delta variant in India, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have called it a strain “of concern.”

For now, county Public Health officials are “not issuing any additional recommendations regarding mask-wearing beyond the current state and federal recommendations,” said Michelle Shoresman, a Public Health Department spokeswoman, in an email.

Vaccines are the most effective defense against the COVID-19 Delta variant, although many local residents still aren’t fully protected from the virus.

As of June 22, about 62% of county residents have received at least one coronavirus vaccine dose, and about 54% are fully vaccinated, said Dr. Penny Borenstein, Public Health officer, during a Board of Supervisors meeting.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in California and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

California eliminated most of its rules regarding mask-wearing in public spaces on June 15, when officials also ended capacity limits and social distancing regulations. Only unvaccinated residents are now required to wear masks — fully vaccinated people can go mask-free.

Nevertheless, concern about the Delta variant is leading some areas to re-emphasize mask use.

On Monday, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health recommended all residents should resume wearing masks indoors, regardless of vaccine status, the Los Angeles Times reported.

“Until we better understand how and to who the Delta variant is spreading, everyone should focus on maximum protection with minimum interruption to routine as all businesses operate without other restrictions, like physical distancing and capacity limits,” Los Angeles County Public Health said in a news release.

San Luis Obispo County Public Health officials are currently “monitoring the local situation closely and will remain open to considering additional recommendations if local data indicates the need,” Shoresman said.

Fourth of July Sale Unlimited digital access - $4 for 4 months CLAIM OFFER

“That said, it is reasonable for particularly vulnerable persons to take extra precautions — staying away from crowds, especially indoors, and limiting the amount of time spent in crowded indoor spaces where social distancing is not possible,” Shoresman said.

“Further, although the current vaccines are showing strong protection from serious disease, even against the Delta variant, those who wish to continue to wear face coverings are certainly welcome to do so, along with those who are not vaccinated,” she added.