Here’s where new coronavirus cases were added in SLO County this week

San Luis Obispo County added 34 new coronavirus cases over the past week, according to data from the county Public Health Department.

Here’s how that breaks down day-by-day:

In total, 21,482 San Luis Obispo County residents have tested positive for coronavirus since March 2020.

This past week, the county reported no new deaths due to the coronavirus. Locally, 261 people have died due to the virus.

New COVID-19 cases by city

Here is where new COVID-19 cases were added between Wednesday, June 23, and Tuesday, June 29, in San Luis Obispo County, according to ReadySLO.org:

North County

South County

SLO and North Coast

The locations of 7 cases were listed as “other.” A total of 15 cases remained under investigation.

Cal Poly’s documented total of coronavirus cases involving both on-campus and off-campus students was 1,880 as of Tuesday.

SLO County coronavirus cases by the numbers

Here’s a look at San Luis Obispo County’s cases on Tuesday, according to the county Public Health Department.

Here are the total number of COVID-19 cases in communities throughout San Luis Obispo County.

The county also breaks down local coronavirus cases by race and ethnicity.

For a detailed look at local coronavirus cases by age, occupation and more, visit ReadySLO.org.

Where to get a COVID-19 test and schedule a vaccine appointment

Free coronavirus testing is available at clinics in San Luis Obispo and Paso Robles. To make an appointment, visit emergencySLO.org/testing; you can register by phone at 888-634-1123.

As of Tuesday, the county Public Health Department is administering coronavirus vaccines to everyone age 12 and up.

Those eligible to receive their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine can register online or by phone for California’s My Turn appointment system. You can also walk in to any of the county’s clinics without an appointment to receive a vaccine.

To find appointments, visit MyTurn.ca.gov and complete the registration process. Those who need assistance registering for a vaccine can call 833-422-4255 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday through Sunday.

To sign up for email alerts, visit EmergencySLO.org/en/newsletter.aspx.

In addition to the state’s My Turn system, residents can find appointments for coronavirus vaccines through private health partners and some chain pharmacies, including CVS and Vons.

