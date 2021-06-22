SLO County closing 2 COVID test clinics due to lack of demand. Here’s where to go now

A coronavirus testing staffer organizes materials at the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department in August 2020. The agency is closing down two of its coronavirus testing clinics due to a lack of demand. dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department on Friday will close two of its coronavirus testing clinics due to a declining demand for their services — although two other sites will remain, for now.

Dr. Penny Borenstein, county Public Health officer, told the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday that her agency will shut down testing clinics in Morro Bay and Grover Beach as an increasing number of residents receive COVID-19 vaccines and local case counts remain low.

“There are people still getting this disease, so our testing is still available,” Borenstein said. “However, there’s been a dramatic decrease in the demand, such that, as of this Friday, we’re closing two of our sites at Morro Bay and Grover Beach, which have had much lower utilization.”

County Public Health staff will continue operating testing clinics in San Luis Obispo at the Veterans Hall and in Paso Robles at the Event Center, Borenstein said.

The testing sites in Morro Bay and Grover Beach will both close at noon on Friday, according to emergencyslo.org.

Earlier in the month, county Public Health also closed its mass vaccination sites and began administering shots at smaller existing clinics in San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles and Grover Beach.

Where to get a COVID-19 test and schedule a vaccine appointment

Free coronavirus testing is available at clinics in throughout San Luis Obispo County. To make an appointment, visit emergencySLO.org/testing; you can register by phone at 888-634-1123.

As of Tuesday, the county Public Health Department is administering coronavirus vaccines to everyone age 12 and up.

Those eligible to receive their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine can register online or by phone for California’s My Turn appointment system. You can also walk in to any of the county’s clinics without an appointment to receive a vaccine.

To find appointments, visit MyTurn.ca.gov and complete the registration process. Those who need assistance registering for a vaccine can call 833-422-4255 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday through Sunday.

To sign up for email alerts, visit EmergencySLO.org/en/newsletter.aspx.

In addition to the state’s My Turn system, residents can find appointments for coronavirus vaccines through private health partners and some chain pharmacies, including CVS and Vons.