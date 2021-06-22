Coronavirus
SLO County added 27 new COVID cases last week. Here’s where
San Luis Obispo County added 27 new coronavirus cases this week, according to data from the county Public Health Department, for an average of less than 4 a day.
Here’s how that breaks down day by day:
- Wednesday: 4
- Thursday: 3
- Friday: 4
- Saturday: 1
- Sunday: 2
- Monday: 2
- Tuesday: 11
In total, 21,448 San Luis Obispo County residents have tested positive for coronavirus since March 2020.
This week, the county reported no additional deaths due to the coronavirus. Locally, 261 people have died due to the virus.
New COVID-19 cases by city
Here is where new COVID-19 cases were added this week in San Luis Obispo County, according to ReadySLO.org:
North County
Atascadero: 10
Templeton: 4
South County
- Arroyo Grande: 3
Grover Beach: 1
Nipomo: 1
Oceano: 1
Pismo Beach: 1
SLO and North Coast
Los Osos: 2
San Luis Obispo: 2
California Men’s Colony: 1
The locations of six cases were listed as “other.” A total of 15 cases remained under investigation.
Cal Poly’s documented total of coronavirus cases involving both on-campus and off-campus students was 1,880 as of Tuesday.
SLO County coronavirus cases by the numbers
Here’s a look at San Luis Obispo County’s case totals as of Tuesday, according to the county Public Health Department.
- Active cases: 31
- Recovered cases: 21,156
- People recovering at home: 27
- People receiving hospital care: 4
- Total people in intensive care units: 2
People in intensive care units out of the county: 0
- Deaths due to COVID-19: 261
Here are the total number of COVID-19 cases in communities throughout San Luis Obispo County.
- Paso Robles: 4,204
- San Luis Obispo: 4,045
California Men’s Colony: 2,381
- Atascadero: 2,080
Nipomo: 1,586
Arroyo Grande: 1,507
Grover Beach: 890
Oceano: 693
Templeton: 673
Cal Poly (campus residents): 656
San Miguel: 543
Los Osos: 502
Morro Bay: 446
Pismo Beach: 345
Atascadero State Hospital: 188
Cambria: 185
Santa Margarita: 153
Shandon: 140
Creston: 89
Cayucos: 71
Avila Beach: 30
San Simeon: 20
The county also breaks down local coronavirus cases by race and ethnicity.
- White: 8,420
- Hispanic and Latino: 6,991
- Other and under investigation: 5,023
- Asian and Pacific Islander: 463
- Black or African American: 268
- Multiracial: 240
- American Indian or Alaska Native: 43
For a detailed look at local coronavirus cases by age, occupation and more, visit ReadySLO.org.
Where to get a COVID-19 test and schedule a vaccine appointment
Free coronavirus testing is available at clinics throughout San Luis Obispo County. To make an appointment, visit emergencySLO.org/testing; you can register by phone at 888-634-1123.
As of Tuesday, the county Public Health Department is administering coronavirus vaccines to everyone age 12 and up.
Those eligible to receive their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine can register online or by phone for California’s My Turn appointment system. You can also walk in to any of the county’s clinics without an appointment to receive a vaccine.
To find appointments, visit MyTurn.ca.gov and complete the registration process. Those who need assistance registering for a vaccine can call 833-422-4255 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday through Sunday.
To sign up for email alerts, visit EmergencySLO.org/en/newsletter.aspx.
In addition to the state’s My Turn system, residents can find appointments for coronavirus vaccines through private health partners and some chain pharmacies, including CVS and Vons.
Comments