SLO County added 27 new COVID cases last week. Here’s where

San Luis Obispo County added 27 new coronavirus cases this week, according to data from the county Public Health Department, for an average of less than 4 a day.

Here’s how that breaks down day by day:

Wednesday: 4

Thursday: 3

Friday: 4

Saturday: 1

Sunday: 2

Monday: 2

Tuesday: 11

In total, 21,448 San Luis Obispo County residents have tested positive for coronavirus since March 2020.

This week, the county reported no additional deaths due to the coronavirus. Locally, 261 people have died due to the virus.

New COVID-19 cases by city

Here is where new COVID-19 cases were added this week in San Luis Obispo County, according to ReadySLO.org:

North County

Atascadero: 10

Templeton: 4

South County

Arroyo Grande: 3

Grover Beach: 1

Nipomo: 1

Oceano: 1

Pismo Beach: 1

SLO and North Coast

Los Osos: 2

San Luis Obispo: 2

California Men’s Colony: 1

The locations of six cases were listed as “other.” A total of 15 cases remained under investigation.

Cal Poly’s documented total of coronavirus cases involving both on-campus and off-campus students was 1,880 as of Tuesday.

SLO County coronavirus cases by the numbers

Here’s a look at San Luis Obispo County’s case totals as of Tuesday, according to the county Public Health Department.

Active cases: 31

Recovered cases: 21,156

People recovering at home: 27

People receiving hospital care: 4

Total people in intensive care units: 2

People in intensive care units out of the county: 0

Deaths due to COVID-19: 261

Here are the total number of COVID-19 cases in communities throughout San Luis Obispo County.

Paso Robles: 4,204

San Luis Obispo: 4,045

California Men’s Colony: 2,381

Atascadero: 2,080

Nipomo: 1,586

Arroyo Grande: 1,507

Grover Beach: 890

Oceano: 693

Templeton: 673

Cal Poly (campus residents): 656

San Miguel: 543

Los Osos: 502

Morro Bay: 446

Pismo Beach: 345

Atascadero State Hospital: 188

Cambria: 185

Santa Margarita: 153

Shandon: 140

Creston: 89

Cayucos: 71

Avila Beach: 30

San Simeon: 20

The county also breaks down local coronavirus cases by race and ethnicity.

White: 8,420

Hispanic and Latino: 6,991

Other and under investigation: 5,023

Asian and Pacific Islander: 463

Black or African American: 268

Multiracial: 240

American Indian or Alaska Native: 43

For a detailed look at local coronavirus cases by age, occupation and more, visit ReadySLO.org.

Where to get a COVID-19 test and schedule a vaccine appointment

Free coronavirus testing is available at clinics throughout San Luis Obispo County. To make an appointment, visit emergencySLO.org/testing; you can register by phone at 888-634-1123.

As of Tuesday, the county Public Health Department is administering coronavirus vaccines to everyone age 12 and up.

Those eligible to receive their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine can register online or by phone for California’s My Turn appointment system. You can also walk in to any of the county’s clinics without an appointment to receive a vaccine.

To find appointments, visit MyTurn.ca.gov and complete the registration process. Those who need assistance registering for a vaccine can call 833-422-4255 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday through Sunday.

To sign up for email alerts, visit EmergencySLO.org/en/newsletter.aspx.

In addition to the state’s My Turn system, residents can find appointments for coronavirus vaccines through private health partners and some chain pharmacies, including CVS and Vons.