SLO County changes how it will report COVID cases as total count tops 21,400
San Luis Obispo County added 16 new coronavirus cases during a four-day period this week — and the county Public Health Department announced it will discontinue its daily COVID-19 data releases.
Starting this week, the Public Health Department will post newly confirmed coronavirus cases on ReadySLO.org every week on Tuesdays.
Moving forward, The Tribune’s weekly coronavirus case stories will now appear on Tuesdays to reflect this change.
The COVID-19 case count below includes only positive COVID-19 cases reported from Friday, June 11, through Tuesday, June 15, the latest available data.
Here’s how that breaks down day-by-day:
- Saturday: 1
- Sunday: 3
- Monday: 2
- Tuesday: 10
In total, 21,421 San Luis Obispo County residents have tested positive for coronavirus since March 2020.
This week, the county reported no additional deaths due to the coronavirus. Locally, 261 people have died due to the virus.
New COVID-19 cases by city
Here is where new COVID-19 cases were added this week in San Luis Obispo County, according to ReadySLO.org:
North County
Atascadero: 10
Paso Robles: 1
South County
- Arroyo Grande: 2
Grover Beach: 2
Nipomo: 1
The locations of six cases were listed as “other.” A total of 1 cases remained under investigation.
Cal Poly’s documented total of coronavirus cases involving both on-campus and off-campus students was 1,880 as of Friday.
SLO County coronavirus cases by the numbers
Here’s a look at San Luis Obispo County’s cases on Friday, according to the county Public Health Department.
- Active cases: 47
- Recovered cases: 21,113
- People recovering at home: 43
- People receiving hospital care: 4
- Total people in intensive care units: 1
People in intensive care units out of the county: 0
- Deaths due to COVID-19: 261
Here are the total number of COVID-19 cases in communities throughout San Luis Obispo County.
- Paso Robles: 4,204
- San Luis Obispo: 4,043
California Men’s Colony: 2,380
- Atascadero: 2,070
Nipomo: 1,585
Arroyo Grande: 1,504
Grover Beach: 889
Oceano: 692
Templeton: 669
San Miguel: 542
Los Osos: 500
Morro Bay: 446
Cal Poly (campus residents): 656
Pismo Beach: 344
Atascadero State Hospital: 188
Cambria: 185
Shandon: 140
Santa Margarita: 153
Creston: 89
Cayucos: 71
Avila Beach: 30
San Simeon: 20
The county also breaks down local coronavirus cases by race and ethnicity.
- White: 8,406
- Hispanic and Latino: 7,000
- Other and under investigation: 5,006
- Asian and Pacific Islander: 461
- Black or African American: 266
- Multiracial: 239
- American Indian or Alaska Native: 43
For a detailed look at local coronavirus cases by age, occupation and more, visit ReadySLO.org.
Where to get a COVID-19 test and schedule a vaccine appointment
Free coronavirus testing is available at clinics throughout San Luis Obispo County. To make an appointment, visit emergencySLO.org/testing; you can register by phone at 888-634-1123.
As of Friday, the county Public Health Department is administering coronavirus vaccines to everyone age 12 and up.
Those eligible to receive their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine can register online or by phone for California’s My Turn appointment system. You can also walk in to any of the county’s clinics without an appointment to receive a vaccine.
To find appointments, visit MyTurn.ca.gov and complete the registration process. Those who need assistance registering for a vaccine can call 805-781-5500 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday through Sunday.
To sign up for email alerts, visit EmergencySLO.org/en/newsletter.aspx.
In addition to the state’s My Turn system, residents can find appointments for coronavirus vaccines through private health partners and some chain pharmacies, including CVS and Vons.
