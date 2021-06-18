SLO County changes how it will report COVID cases as total count tops 21,400

San Luis Obispo County added 16 new coronavirus cases during a four-day period this week — and the county Public Health Department announced it will discontinue its daily COVID-19 data releases.

Starting this week, the Public Health Department will post newly confirmed coronavirus cases on ReadySLO.org every week on Tuesdays.

Moving forward, The Tribune’s weekly coronavirus case stories will now appear on Tuesdays to reflect this change.

The COVID-19 case count below includes only positive COVID-19 cases reported from Friday, June 11, through Tuesday, June 15, the latest available data.

Here’s how that breaks down day-by-day:

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in California and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Saturday: 1

Sunday: 3

Monday: 2

Tuesday: 10

In total, 21,421 San Luis Obispo County residents have tested positive for coronavirus since March 2020.

This week, the county reported no additional deaths due to the coronavirus. Locally, 261 people have died due to the virus.

New COVID-19 cases by city

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more. CLAIM OFFER

Here is where new COVID-19 cases were added this week in San Luis Obispo County, according to ReadySLO.org:

North County

Atascadero: 10

Paso Robles: 1

South County

Arroyo Grande: 2

Grover Beach: 2

Nipomo: 1

The locations of six cases were listed as “other.” A total of 1 cases remained under investigation.

Cal Poly’s documented total of coronavirus cases involving both on-campus and off-campus students was 1,880 as of Friday.

SLO County coronavirus cases by the numbers

Here’s a look at San Luis Obispo County’s cases on Friday, according to the county Public Health Department.

Active cases: 47

Recovered cases: 21,113

People recovering at home: 43

People receiving hospital care: 4

Total people in intensive care units: 1

People in intensive care units out of the county: 0

Deaths due to COVID-19: 261

Here are the total number of COVID-19 cases in communities throughout San Luis Obispo County.

Paso Robles: 4,204

San Luis Obispo: 4,043

California Men’s Colony: 2,380

Atascadero: 2,070

Nipomo: 1,585

Arroyo Grande: 1,504

Grover Beach: 889

Oceano: 692

Templeton: 669

San Miguel: 542

Los Osos: 500

Morro Bay: 446

Cal Poly (campus residents): 656

Pismo Beach: 344

Atascadero State Hospital: 188

Cambria: 185

Shandon: 140

Santa Margarita: 153

Creston: 89

Cayucos: 71

Avila Beach: 30

San Simeon: 20

The county also breaks down local coronavirus cases by race and ethnicity.

White: 8,406

Hispanic and Latino: 7,000

Other and under investigation: 5,006

Asian and Pacific Islander: 461

Black or African American: 266

Multiracial: 239

American Indian or Alaska Native: 43

For a detailed look at local coronavirus cases by age, occupation and more, visit ReadySLO.org.

Where to get a COVID-19 test and schedule a vaccine appointment

Free coronavirus testing is available at clinics throughout San Luis Obispo County. To make an appointment, visit emergencySLO.org/testing; you can register by phone at 888-634-1123.

As of Friday, the county Public Health Department is administering coronavirus vaccines to everyone age 12 and up.

Those eligible to receive their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine can register online or by phone for California’s My Turn appointment system. You can also walk in to any of the county’s clinics without an appointment to receive a vaccine.

To find appointments, visit MyTurn.ca.gov and complete the registration process. Those who need assistance registering for a vaccine can call 805-781-5500 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday through Sunday.

To sign up for email alerts, visit EmergencySLO.org/en/newsletter.aspx.

In addition to the state’s My Turn system, residents can find appointments for coronavirus vaccines through private health partners and some chain pharmacies, including CVS and Vons.