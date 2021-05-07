SLO County to close its 3 mass COVID vaccination clinics. What happens then?

San Luis Obispo County Public Health will close its three mass COVID-19 vaccination clinics on June 4 — in San Luis Obispo, Arroyo Grande and Paso Robles.

Thus far, SLO County community clinics have administered more than 151,687 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine since December.

The clinics have been held at locations that can accommodate large groups — Cuesta College Performing Arts Center, Paso Robles Event Center, and South County Regional Center in Arroyo Grande.

Going forward, vaccine administration will continue through mobile, pop-up and regular Public Health clinics, according to officials.

Healthcare providers and pharmacies across SLO County will refocus efforts “on mobile vaccine clinics to serve those who have faced barriers to visiting a clinic,” SLO Public Health officials said in a news release.

“With this shift, the county will also begin providing the COVID-19 vaccine along with other vaccinations and health services at long-standing Public Health clinics,” they added.

“When we stood up these large, temporary clinics, our goal was to administer vaccines as swiftly as possible to our residents, beginning with those most at risk for COVID-19,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, county Public Health officer, in the release. “I’m proud to say this made the vaccination process easy and fast for tens of thousands of residents. Our commitment to ensuring our community has access to the vaccine has not changed — but now that it is available from many other providers, we can shift our focus to mobile clinics.”

Jacob Gonzales Sanchez of Nipomo receives a COVID-19 vaccination from Taylor Gomes, a paramedic with the SNAP Nurse program who has traveled to San Luis Obispo to help administer coronavirus vaccines at county sites. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

First and second dose appointments can still be made through next week using the state’s My Turn system.

Also, the county’s clinics in Arroyo Grande and Paso Robles are accepting walk-in appointments during their regular open hours.

Those who receive their first dose of vaccine from the county after May 14 may get their second dose from a regular Public Health clinic or a pharmacy.

“These large clinics have offered a fast, easy and convenient way to get your vaccine at no cost for months now. It is incredible what these volunteers and staff have achieved for the community,” Borenstein said. “If you’re still waiting to get your vaccine, now is the time to make it happen before these sites close.”

To schedule your free first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, visit myturn.ca.gov or call (833) 422-4255.

The SLO County Phone Assistance Center at is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (805) 543-2444.

For more information, visit www.RecoverSLO.org/Vaccine.