SLO County adds 24 new coronavirus cases, remains in orange tier

San Luis Obispo County added 24 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, according to data from the county Public Health Department.

In total, 21,232 San Luis Obispo County residents have tested positive for coronavirus since March 2020.

That includes an adjustment the county made Monday after finding that approximately 134 duplicate cases were previously reported.

The county has not reported any additional deaths due to the coronavirus. Locally, 261 people have died due to the virus.

The total number of local COVID-19 cases dropped Monday thanks to a review of the previous data.

According to public health officials, a review of local cases from October to early May showed that approximately 134 duplicate cases were reported during that time.

Following the review, the county also adjusted case counts for local communities — most notably adding 273 on-campus Cal Poly cases and subtracting 291 cases from the city of San Luis Obispo’s count.

The county Public Health Department said the change reflects updated address information confirmed through further case investigation.

San Luis Obispo County remained in the orange tier of coronavirus restrictions under California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy as of Tuesday.

Where SLO County’s tier numbers stand

Tuesday marks nearly three weeks that San Luis Obispo County was considered “moderate” risk, with metrics improving across the board.

The county’s adjusted average was 3.3 new cases per day per 100,000 people, an increase from the 2.9 case rate reported the week prior. The unadjusted case rate was 3.5 cases per day per 100,000 people, according to the state.

As of Tuesday, the county had a 1.2% positivity rate, which represents no change from last week in that metric.

The latest health equity metric released Tuesday calculated that the positivity rate for people who live in the 12 census tracts in San Luis Obispo County ranked in the lowest quarter of California’s Healthy Places Index at 1.2%.

New COVID-19 cases by city

Here is where new COVID-19 cases were added on Tuesday in San Luis Obispo County, according to ReadySLO.org:

North County

Atascadero: 4

Paso Robles: 6

San Miguel:





Templeton: 4

South County

Grover Beach: 1

Nipomo: 2

SLO and North Coast

Cal Poly (campus residents): 2

Morro Bay: 1

San Luis Obispo: 4

The locations of 27 cases were listed as “other.” A total of 13 cases remained under investigation.

Cal Poly’s documented total of coronavirus cases involving both on-campus and off-campus students was 1,877 as of Tuesday.

SLO County coronavirus cases by the numbers

Here’s a look at San Luis Obispo County’s cases on Tuesday, according to the county Public Health Department.

Active cases: 79





79 Recovered cases: 20,891

People recovering at home: 77

People receiving hospital care: 2

Total people in intensive care units: 0

People in intensive care units out of the county: 0

Deaths due to COVID-19: 261

Where to get a COVID-19 test and schedule a vaccine appointment

Free coronavirus testing is available at clinics throughout San Luis Obispo County. To make an appointment, visit emergencySLO.org/testing; you can register by phone at 888-634-1123.

As of Tuesday, the county Public Health Department is administering coronavirus vaccines to everyone age 12 and up.

Those eligible to receive their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine can register online or by phone for California’s My Turn appointment system.

To find appointments, visit MyTurn.ca.gov and complete the registration process. Those who need assistance registering for a vaccine can call 833-422-4255 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday through Sunday.

To sign up for email alerts, visit EmergencySLO.org/en/newsletter.aspx.

In addition to the state’s My Turn system, residents can find appointments for coronavirus vaccines through private health partners and some chain pharmacies, including CVS and Vons.