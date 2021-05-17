SLO County adjusts COVID case totals after data review. Here’s what changed

San Luis Obispo County added 11 new coronavirus cases over the weekend and Monday, according to data from the county Public Health Department.

However, the total number of local COVID-19 cases dropped thanks to a review of the previous data, county officials said.

The county also reported one new death due to coronavirus, involving a person whose age was not disclosed. Locally, 261 people have died due to the virus.

According to public health officials, a review of local cases from October to early May showed that approximately 134 duplicate cases were reported during that time.

After reviewing the data, San Luis Obispo County’s new overall coronvirus case count since March 2020 is 21,208.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in California and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Following the review, the county also adjusted case counts for local communities — most notably adding 273 on-campus Cal Poly cases and subtracting 291 cases from the city of San Luis Obispo’s count.

The county Public Health Department said the change reflects updated address info confirmed through further case investigation.

According to the agency, the county added four COVID-19 cases on Saturday, two on Sunday and five on Monday.

San Luis Obispo County was in the orange tier of coronavirus restrictions under California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy as of Monday.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more. CLAIM OFFER

Adjusted COVID-19 case totals by city

TheSan Luis Obispo Public Health Department did not release new detailed information on where cases were added throughout the county on Thursday and Friday due to the review of the numbers and a technical glitch.

Here is where COVID-19 case counts by community stand after the review and the addition of new cases from Thursday through Monday, according to ReadySLO.org:

Paso Robles: 4,151





San Luis Obispo: 4,014

California Men’s Colony: 2,380

Atascadero: 2,028

Nipomo: 1,567





Arroyo Grande: 1,490

Grover Beach: 884

Oceano: 692

Cal Poly (campus residents): 650

Templeton: 640

San Miguel: 520

Los Osos: 496

Morro Bay: 440

Pismo Beach: 342

Atascadero State Hospital: 188

Cambria: 180

Santa Margarita: 149

Shandon: 140

Creston: 89

Cayucos: 71

Avila Beach: 30

San Simeon: 20

As of Monday, the locations of 27 cases were listed as “other.” A total of 13 cases remained under investigation.

Cal Poly’s documented total of coronavirus cases involving both on-campus and off-campus students was 1,877 as of Monday.

SLO County coronavirus cases by the numbers

Here’s a look at San Luis Obispo County’s cases on Monday, according to the county Public Health Department.

Active cases: 69

Recovered cases: 20,877

People recovering at home: 67

People receiving hospital care: 2

Total people in intensive care units: 0

People in intensive care units out of the county: 0

Deaths due to COVID-19: 261

For a detailed look at local coronavirus cases by age, occupation and more, visit ReadySLO.org.

Where to get a COVID-19 test and schedule a vaccine appointment

Free coronavirus testing is available at clinics throughout San Luis Obispo County. To make an appointment, visit emergencySLO.org/testing; you can register by phone at 888-634-1123.

As of Monday, the county Public Health Department is administering coronavirus vaccines to everyone age 16 and up.

Those eligible to receive their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine can register online or by phone for California’s My Turn appointment system.

To find appointments, visit MyTurn.ca.gov and complete the registration process. Those who need assistance registering for a vaccine can call 833-422-4255 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday through Sunday.

To sign up for email alerts, visit EmergencySLO.org/en/newsletter.aspx.

In addition to the state’s My Turn system, residents can find appointments for coronavirus vaccines through private health partners and some chain pharmacies, including CVS and Vons.

You can also walk in to any of the county’s vaccine clinics for a shot, rather than making an appointment.

The county-run clinics will close on June 4.